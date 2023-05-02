Ray LaMontagne Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

American singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne has announced his North American tour for Fall 2023 that will feature a setlist voted for by his fans through his official website. The tour called Just Passing Through, will open in Atlanta on September 6th and will include 29 cities across North America, including Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

Ray LaMontagne tour tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while Live Nation pre-sale will start on Wednesday, May 3.

Ray LaMontagne’s tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Los Angeles

Ray LaMontagne will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Atlanta, which is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Los Angeles concert on October 15, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for Ray Lamontagne's tour:

September 6, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC

September 8, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

September 9, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 10, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

September 12, 2023 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

September 13, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

September 15, 2023 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

September 16, 2023 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor’s Theatre

September 17, 2023 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

September 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

September 20, 2023 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September 21, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

September 22, 2023 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

September 24, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

September 25, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

September 28, 2023 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

September 29, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Performing Arts Center

October 1, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

October 3, 2023 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

October 5, 2023 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

October 6, 2023 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

October 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 8, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

October 10, 2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 12, 2023 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

October 13, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

October 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

October 15, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Ray LaMontagne has won a Grammy Award and two nominations in his music career

Ray LaMontagne is an American singer-songwriter who made his debut in 2004 with his album Trouble. The album was produced by Ethan Johns and released by RCA Records.

Trouble received critical acclaim and established Ray LaMontagne as a prominent figure in the indie-folk genre. The album's title track, Trouble, became a hit and earned LaMontagne a nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

In addition to his Grammy nomination, Ray LaMontagne has received several other awards and recognitions throughout his career. In 2010, he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album for his album God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise, which was produced by LaMontagne himself and released by RCA Records.

LaMontagne was also recognized by the Americana Music Association, winning the award for Best Song in 2011 for his single Beg Steal or Borrow and again in 2015 for Best Duo/Group of the Year with his band, The Pariah Dogs.

Overall, Ray LaMontagne's debut album and other albums have been highly acclaimed by critics and have earned him several awards and recognitions within the music industry.

