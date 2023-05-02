Ray LaMontagne Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

American singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne has announced his North American tour for Fall 2023 that will feature a setlist voted for by his fans through his official website. The tour called Just Passing Through, will open in Atlanta on September 6th and will include 29 cities across North America, including Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.
Ray LaMontagne tour tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while Live Nation pre-sale will start on Wednesday, May 3.
Ray LaMontagne’s tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Los Angeles
Ray LaMontagne will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Atlanta, which is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Los Angeles concert on October 15, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues for Ray Lamontagne's tour:
- September 6, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC
- September 8, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
- September 9, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
- September 10, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
- September 12, 2023 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
- September 13, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
- September 15, 2023 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
- September 16, 2023 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor’s Theatre
- September 17, 2023 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
- September 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
- September 20, 2023 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- September 21, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
- September 22, 2023 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
- September 24, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
- September 25, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- September 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
- September 28, 2023 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
- September 29, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Performing Arts Center
- October 1, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
- October 3, 2023 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
- October 5, 2023 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall
- October 6, 2023 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
- October 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- October 8, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- October 10, 2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- October 12, 2023 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- October 13, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
- October 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
- October 15, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
Ray LaMontagne has won a Grammy Award and two nominations in his music career
Ray LaMontagne is an American singer-songwriter who made his debut in 2004 with his album Trouble. The album was produced by Ethan Johns and released by RCA Records.
Trouble received critical acclaim and established Ray LaMontagne as a prominent figure in the indie-folk genre. The album's title track, Trouble, became a hit and earned LaMontagne a nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 2005 Grammy Awards.
In addition to his Grammy nomination, Ray LaMontagne has received several other awards and recognitions throughout his career. In 2010, he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album for his album God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise, which was produced by LaMontagne himself and released by RCA Records.
LaMontagne was also recognized by the Americana Music Association, winning the award for Best Song in 2011 for his single Beg Steal or Borrow and again in 2015 for Best Duo/Group of the Year with his band, The Pariah Dogs.
Overall, Ray LaMontagne's debut album and other albums have been highly acclaimed by critics and have earned him several awards and recognitions within the music industry.