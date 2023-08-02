Retinol: 5 Do’s and Dont’s to consider before adding the ingredient in skincare routine

Retinol is a popular skincare cult product that you must have heard of, either from a friend or some internet influencer. However, now is the time to give a big thanks to them because it truly does wonders for the skin.

Vitamin A-derived retinol serums or creams are hailed as essential skincare products. They have anti-aging characteristics that shield the skin from sun damage and stop acne outbreaks.

This wonderful skincare item transforms the skincare game by giving a more toned-out look with less skin discoloration. Just to be clear, it's necessary to understand how this all works, and this is possible if you use it correctly. Before applying this product, one must learn about the do's and don’ts of this wondrous skincare item.

5 Do's and Donts to Follow for Retinol Usage

1) DO Apply it in small amounts for the first phase

Apply it in small amounts (Image via Getty images)

Most people use a significant amount of retinol serum to achieve a clear, healthy complexion as soon as they learn that it offers all of these benefits. The application of this serum for acne should not be excessive, especially since it is likely to aggravate already sensitive skin. Dermatologists recommend that just a pea-sized amount is sufficient for the entire face.

2) DONT Exfoliate the skin before application

It's best advised to avoid using any exfoliating products such as face scrubs or creams 2-3 days before applying the serum. Since retinoids boost skin cell turnover, it leaves a natural exfoliating effect. Thus, another form of exfoliation can cause hypersensitive skin and, eventually, irritation. It should be used twice at max weekly, not daily.

3) DO Apply at night

The excessive UV rays we face during the day try to decrease the potency of this wondrous skincare ingredient on our skin. To solve this particular issue, it's best advised to apply such products at night before heading to bed. Retinol can cause redness, dryness, and peeling, especially when it's first introduced to the skin. Applying it at night gives your skin a chance to recover and reduces the chance of potential interactions with other products that may exacerbate irritation.

4) DONT mix with Harsh Ingredients

Avoid combining retinol with strong, active ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to prevent excessive irritation. If you are still deciding whether to combine it with other products, consult a dermatologist first and seek professional advice to design a suitable skincare routine. While using it, gentle cleansers, and moisturizers are best to opt for the skin's barrier.

5) DO cover it up with a moisturizer

Powerful serums like retinol have many active ingredients which can sometimes lead to more skin damage. So, it's always advised to back it up with a moisturizer. It could be mixed inside the moisturizer or wait a few minutes to let the it dry out, then apply it thoroughly.

Retinol can be a game-changer for your skincare routine, offering a toned, radiant, youthful complexion. However, using it correctly and adhering to the do's and don'ts is crucial in maximizing its benefits and minimizing potential adverse effects. Consulting a dermatologist is recommended, particularly if you have sensitive skin or any existing skin requirements. With proper knowledge and care, this can be your skincare secret to address various skin concerns effectively.