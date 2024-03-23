Rhode launches the Rhode Kit: Cost and benefits

After generating a lot of buzz on social media via snippets and sneak peeks, Rhode has finally launched the Rhode Kit, which comprises four daily skincare essentials by the beauty brand.

Teasing the launch of something new on Instagram, Rhode posted a video featuring model Tina Kunakey in a black trenchcoat, entering a lift and using the beauty brand's lip product using a compact mirror.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post, shortly after which Hailey Bieber's beauty brand announced the launch of the Rhode Kit.

Packed with the beauty brand's best-selling skincare essentials, the kit comprises the Pineapple Refresh cleanser, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Glazing Milk, and Barrier Restore Cream. Packed in a bubble bag, the Rhode Kit retails for $109 and is available on the brand's official website.

The Rhode Kit comprises morning and nighttime skincare regime essentials

Rhode’s newly launched kit features four skincare products that are essential for hydrated and glowing skin. Apart from the best-sellers, beauty enthusiasts can also get their hands on the toned-down grey bubble bag to store the products.

With an original value of $118, the kit is currently being offered at a discounted price.

The products featured in the Rhode Kit include:

Pineapple Refresh ($28):

This cleanser makes for the ideal first step in one’s skincare regime with a balm-to-lather formula. The Pineapple Refresh cleanser comprises green tea extract, pineapple enzyme, and polyglutamic acid that reveals soft, clean, and bouncy skin.

Glazing Milk ($30):

Dubbed “the essential prep layer” by the brand, Rhode’s glazing milk is one of the most sought-after products of Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand. With a view count of 12.1 million on TikTok, the glazing milk has become a staple in most beauty enthusiasts’ regimes.

The product is infused with ingredients like ceramides and beta-glucan that boost barrier function and offer hydration. The glazing milk calms the skin and also aids in a healthy skin barrier.

Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30):

Formulated using ingredients like hyaluronic acid, marula oil, peptides, and niacinamide, the beauty brand claims that the Peptide Glazing Fluid is Hailey Bieber’s signature step in achieving glazed and dewy skin.

The peptide glazing fluid features a lightweight, quick-absorbing, gel texture that hydrates and plumps the skin, supporting a healthy skin barrier.

Barrier Restore Cream ($30):

The barrier restore cream is a lightweight and rich moisturizer that restores, comforts, and soothes the skin barrier. It is infused with antioxidant peptides, shea butter, squalene, acai, and niacinamide that deliver smoother, softer, and hydrated skin with prolonged application.

Curating a skincare regime with the Rhode Kit

The only care instruction that comes with the kit is to spot-clean the bag, gently using soap and water. To curate a skincare regime using products of the Rhode Kit, the first step is to use the Pineapple Refresh cleanser.

After taking a dime-sized amount of the product on wet hands, one is required to lather it on the skin before washing thoroughly with warm water. The cleanser removes dirt and makeup and can also be paired with an oil cleanser for better results.

The next step in the skincare regime is using a generous amount of glazing milk and massaging it onto the face and neck area, followed by the peptide glazing fluid to offer a glazed look.

The last step in the minimal Rhode skincare regime is to apply half a finger’s length of the Barrier Restore Cream to the face and neck area.

The Rhode Kit features essential products that offer barrier nourishment and make for the ideal skincare bundle that can be used in the AM and PM regime as well as on travels.