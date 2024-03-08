Rihanna's Fenty Skin recently took to Instagram with a campaign video showcasing a thick textured whipped clay face scrub topping an ice cream cone with the caption, "Your skin ain't ready for this serve." Hours later, the beauty brand announced the launch of the "Cookies N Clean" Whipped Clay Face Scrub, which sent fans of Rihanna and Fenty Skin into a frenzy.

The to-be-launched face scrub is an intensive pore and blackhead-targeting scrub infused with the goodness of ingredients like charcoal and volcanic sand. The Instagram post announcing the launch of the "Cookies N Clean" Whipped Clay Face Scrub ignited excitement amongst fans of the beauty brand with the caption:

"It’s time to banish and purify pores + blackheads that won’t let up 💯 The unique lightweight texture effectively polishes, exfoliates and retexturizes skin ✨"

Fenty's "Cookies N Clean" Whipped Clay Face Scrub will be available for beauty enthusiasts starting 15 March 2024 and is priced at $32 on the Fenty Beauty website.

The Fenty Skin "Cookies N Clean" Whipped Clay Face Scrub offers gentle exfoliation

Dubbed as the detox scrub that won't do beauty enthusiasts wrong, the Fenty Skin "Cookies N Clean" Whipped Clay Face Scrub is a ten-minute pore detox treatment formulated using ingredients like whipped clay and charcoal that offer deep purification of pores and clear dirt and residue from the skin.

The face scrub leaves skin feeling soft and conditioned, clinically proven to enhance skin texture and reduce shine throughout the day. As per information from the Fenty Beauty website, the upcoming face scrub boasts a distinct lightweight texture that exfoliates, retextures, and refines the skin. Consistent use of the face scrub promptly diminishes the visibility of blackheads and pores, along with reducing surface sebum, combating shine and excess oiliness.

Unlike most physical scrubs, the "Cookies N Clean" Whipped Clay Face Scrub leaves the skin feeling smooth and soft without irritating or drying the skin. The scrub is fragrance-free and is tested on all skin types, making it ideal for sensitive skin as well.

Some of the skin-enriching ingredients in the Cookies N Clean face scrub consist of the following:

Volcanic Sand and Silica: Microderm-inspired physical exfoliants that unclog the pores and polish and retexturize the skin.

Charcoal: Charcoal purifies pores and absorbs excess oil and impurities from the skin.

Salicylic Acid (BHA): Salicylic acid refines and clarifies the skin, resulting in the exfoliation of dead skin cells, reduction of blemishes, and inflammation.

Kaolin + Bentonite Clay: Combining these two skin-enriching clays extracts dirt from the surface and targets sebum and impurities.

Rhubarb + Ginger Extracts: These are skin-conditioning and soothing ingredients wherein. Rhubarb is rich in Vitamin A, which targets free radicals and signs of premature aging.

The Fenty Beauty website states that the ideal way to use the face scrub is to massage a proper amount onto wet skin to exfoliate and then rinse it. The face scrub can be used two to three times per week, and the Fenty Beauty website recommends pairing it with the brand's Hydra Vizor ($40) during the AM regime and the Instant Reset ($46) during the PM regime.

The Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean face scrub is a vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and earth-conscious formulation priced at $32. The scrub will be available for sale starting 15 March 2024 and will retail on the Fenty Beauty website along with retail platforms like Sephora and Boots UK.