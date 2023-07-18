Rinna Beauty x SEL Beauty collaboration: Where to get and more details explored as brand offers easy global access

American television actress Lisa Rinna, best known for her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, developed a beauty brand called Rinna Beauty on November 30, 2020. In July 2023, she partnered with SEL Beauty to curb the international popularity of Rinna Beauty, taking initiative to provide global access to her fans worldwide. So, they focused on offering multinational products of her brand with a customized website for each country.

As a New York Times best-selling author and founder of Rinna Beauty, Lisa created the first-ever beauty line by introducing her "Lip Icon Kit" in collaboration with SEL Beauty, including lipstick, gloss, eyeliner, lip-plumping oils, etc. Rinna Beauty is well known for being vegan, paraben-free, and PETA-certified cruelty-free, and it now has a complete line of lipsticks, lipliners, plumping oils, and body fragrances.

On July 12, 2023, in one of her interviews with Business Wire, Lisa Rinna said:

"I'm excited that Rinna Beauty is now more easily available to anyone nearly anywhere in the world. After all, beauty has no borders."

Rinna's Beauty collaboration with SEL Beauty was to ensure the RHOB star's expansion of their brands by offering lists of products in the local currency with import duty automatically included. The brand's lip kits are priced at $45, lip plumping oils at $24, lipsticks cost $22 each, and lip glosses start at $19 each, all of which are available on the official website and beauty retailers like Amazon and Sephora.

Rinna Beauty's "Lip Icon Kit" collection is now available for purchase on its official website

RHOB alum Lisa Rinna has always been known for her plumped lips. Over the years, her iconic pout became the talk of the town, and now she has converted it into her empire of beauty line by calling herself a lip pioneer on the Bravo Talk Show.

Understanding the benefits from her entrepreneurial venture, Lisa customized her beauty regimen into a makeup line. As mentioned earlier, with the success of the brand, it has now given access to a global audience by launching a website in each region that lists all of its products in the local currency with import duty, value-added taxes (VATs), and freight shipping costs automatically included - all under the guidance of SEL Beauty.

The brand held a deeper meaning to Lisa's image and was developed with inclusivity at its core. She wanted to generate her look and style into her beauty line so people could access it no matter where they lived.

As such, the vision of this collaboration with SEL Beauty significantly works upon improving their e-commerce platform and ensuring all shipping responsibilities so the products would be received on time. Lisa planned to make this brand the new lifestyle for all kinds of people.

The 59-year-old actress has a worldwide fan base, and her popularity helped this move reach the international market. In an interview with Business Wire, president of SEL Beauty, Cheryl Krakow, said:

"The response and sales we have received from the US market convinced us that Rinna Beauty should customize its offerings as a global brand."

According to the website, the company expanded its lip categories into lip-plumping oils with the possibility of 20% bigger lips in just 28 days. Rinna Beauty's "Larger Than Life" lip plumping oil, dropped on April 11, 2023, at $24.00 and has a sheerly-tinted, highly-glossy end that produces a lip-cooling effect after application. To market the product, the brand released six tinted shiny shades for the product:

Power

Royalty

Filthy Rich

Bright Bombshell

Sunset

Illusion

Moreover, Lisa Rinna has contributed to her customized website after noticing its attention on social media. Besides, she immediately received success with its first-ever Lip Kits collection, even though the brand was launched in the middle of the pandemic.