Rose City Band Summer Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venue & more

Rose City Band, the acclaimed psychedelic rock band from Portland, Oregon, has announced their Summer 2023 tour of Europe and North America, with the singer Rosali joining them as a special guest.

The tour will kick off in May and take the band to major cities across the United States and Europe, including Berlin, New York City, Oslo, London, Gothenburg, and many others.

The tour tickets are now available to buy via SongKick. For more information, fans can also visit the band's official website or follow their social media handles to get further updates on the tour.

Rose City Band's tour will begin in Berlin and end in Redmond

Rose City Band will kick off the tour with their concert in Berlin, which is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Redmond concert on September 22, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

May 21, 2023 - Privatclub Berlin, DE

May 22, 2023 - Loppen, Copenhagen, DK

May 23, 2023 - Pustervik Gothenburg, SE

May 24, 2023 - Bla Oslo, NO

May 25, 2023 - Fasching Stockholm, SE

May 26, 2023 - Plan B Malmö, SE

May 28, 2023 - Hebebühne Hamburg, DE

May 29, 2023 - Doornroosje Nijmegen, NL

May 30, 2023 - Bitterzoet Amsterdam, NL

May 31, 2023 - De Zwerver Middelkerke, BE

June 01, 2023 - Scala London, UK

June 02, 2023 - YES Manchester, UK

June 03, 2023 - The Crescent York, UK

June 04, 2023 - Patterns Brighton, UK

June 06, 2023 - Manufaktur Schorndorf, DE

June 07, 2023 - Bogen F Zürich, CH

June 08, 2023 - Beaches Brew Festival Ravenna, IT

June 09, 2023 - Arci Bellezza Milano, IT

July 21, 2023 - Nelsonville Festival Nelsonville, OH

July 22, 2023 - Nelsonville Festival Nelsonville, OH

July 23, 2023 - Tubby's Kingston, NY

July 24, 2023 - Mercury Lounge New York, NY

July 25, 2023 - Union Pool Brooklyn, NY

July 26, 2023 - Union Stage Washington, DC

July 27, 2023 - Magic Bag Detroit, MI

July 28, 2023 - The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL

September 22, 2023 - Cascade Equinox Festival Redmond, OR

Rose City Band is an American band debuted in 2019

Rose City Band is a psychedelic country rock band from Portland, Oregon. The band consists of Ripley Johnson (guitar, vocals), John Jeffrey (drums), Maria Deutscher (bass), Barry Walker (pedal steel), and Paul Hasenberg (keyboards).

The Band was formed in 2019 by Ripley Johnson, who is also a member of the bands Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo. The band's sound is a blend of psychedelic rock, country, and folk, with Johnson's warm and inviting vocals at the forefront.

They have released three albums: Rose City Band (2019), Earth Trip (2021), and Garden Party (2023). The band's debut album, Rose City Band, was released to critical acclaim. The album was praised for its lush, atmospheric sound, and Evian's dreamy vocals.

The band has not won any major awards as of now, but they have toured extensively, playing shows all over the United States and Europe. They have shared the stage with other bands and singers.

Overall, Rose City Band is new and rising in the American rock-music scene. Their popularity is also growing with each day and that's the testimony of the rising stars.

Poll : 0 votes