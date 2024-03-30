Serum exfoliators vs scrubs: Benefits and drawbacks

Serum exfoliators have transformed into a skincare staple in recent times. However, it has become a controversial topic when it comes to beauty enthusiasts deciding between a chemical exfoliator like a serum or a scrub.

The process of chemical exfoliation is smooth and effortless while a scrub needs a person to rub their skin concurrently stimulating blood circulation. Chemical exfoliators are acid-based and underscore the dissolving techniques to remove dead cells. Meanwhile, scrubs have gritty ingredients like apricots, brown sugar, or even coffee grounds to help improve skin texture.

Both exfoliators have certain pros and cons, and beauty enthusiasts can choose between them based on their skin type and preferences. This article will take a look at the differences between chemical exfoliators and scrubs.

What are serum exfoliators?

Chemical or serum exfoliators are water or gel-based products, formulated with various acids. There are three types of acids are used in serum exfoliators, which are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA), Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHA), and Poly Hydroxy Acids (PHA).

All these acids dissolve into the skin and remove the dead cells without any coarse actions. Ingredients like salicylic acid, and citric acids, which are the BHA types, work well on oily skin.

Meanwhile, glycolic acid, malic acid, and tartaric acids come in the AHA category and are water-soluble acids suitable for dry skin. For sensitive skin, PHA-based serum exfoliators work well.

Read more: How often should one use chemical exfoliators on the skin?

Pros and cons of serum exfoliators

Understanding the skip type before using the serum exfoliators is important. Additionally, it is just as important to get advice from a consultant before starting the use of a chemical exfoliator.

Chemical exfoliators are an effortless way to remove dead cells and are a skincare routine that improves the skin. Using them on a regular basis can prevent wrinkles and dullness. They are mild and people with sensitive skin can use them without having a risk of overdoing the process.

However, chemical exfoliators do have some cons as they make the skin prone to sun exposure, and using the wrong kind of acid can alleviate side effects. These exfoliators also need a gentle approach as they need some time to adjust to the skin.

What is a physical exfoliator or scrub?

Physical exfoliators are gritty molecule-based scrubs that can exfoliate the dead cells from the skin. Mostly the ingredients of such exfoliators are seeds, apricots, brown sugar, and honey, among others.

These exfoliators need to be applied on the wet skin. However, some of the brands have created them in cream form, which need to be massaged through the skin for better results.

The pros and cons of physical exfoliators

Physical exfoliators help improve the skin texture while working on blood circulation. Long-term use of the product helps produce collagen and leaves the skin supple and smooth.

However, overusing physical exfoliators can tear the surface of the skin and isn't suitable for sensitive skin as it can alleviate irritation and redness.

Serum exfoliators vs scrubs: Points of distinctions

Both types of exfoliators are dissimilar in their own ways. Serums are quick and effortless ways to exfoliate while scrubs need a certain time to work. Physical scrubs have natural ingredients and products, and proper steps can bring better results. However, chemical exfoliators need proper consultation before use and can be used by people with sensitive skin, unlike scrubs.

Read more: The ultimate guide to exfoliating skin: Techniques and benefits

Evaluating the pros and cons of both products, people should choose the product depending on their skin type and preferences. People who are in a hurry can opt for chemical exfoliators while those with oily skin can choose scrub more often.

Read more: 11 best scalp massagers for exfoliation and better hair growth