7 best Dermafique skincare products of all time

Dermafique has long been in the skincare and beauty business. The brand was launched by ITC in 2018 with the promise to offer effective results “cell by cell.” Skin enthusiasts or anyone looking for products that offer great skin benefits might have come across Dermafique at some point. From serums to sunblocks, they have everything in stock to make a complete skincare regime from the brand's products.

The products in the brand's skincare range can help with oily skin, dry skin, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, fine lines, wrinkles, damage by the sun, acne, and visible pores. These products can help you achieve radiant and healthy skin. Through our trial and error, we discovered some of the best products from the brand's skincare range.

There are a plethora of skincare products available in the market, making it an even tougher job to choose the right one. Here, we have listed several products offering healthy-looking, subtle, and glowing skin.

Best Dermafique Skincare products

1. Perfect Ph Facial Cleanser

Perfect Ph Facial Cleanser (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

The Perfect Ph Facial Cleanser is very mild and suitable for normal to sensitive skin. It cleans the face while maintaining the pH level of the skin. It has Vitamin E and Chamomile, which soothes, cleanses, moisturizes, and protects your skin from cell damage.

It is priced at $3.34 on the official website.

2. All Important Skin Toner

All Important Skin Toner (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

This toner is ideal for maintaining hydration and cleaning pores. It is crafted for men and women and is suitable for all skin types. It has great ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, known for hydration.

It is priced at $5.39 on the official website.

3. Hydratonique Gel Fluid Face Serum

Hydratonique gel Fluid Serum (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

Made with extracts like shea butter and seaweed from the sea, this is another great product from the brand that deeply hydrates. It protects the skin from losing water, making it feel fresh and cool.

It is priced at $5.99 on the official site.

4. Age Defying Face Serum

Age Defying Serum (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

This serum visibly reduces wrinkles and even skin tone, making it look subtle and glowing. The Plant Stem Cell Technology used to make this serum can rejuvenate skin and enhance collagen production.

It is priced at $7.19 on the official site.

5. Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash

Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

For glowing skin, go for this body made with NMF technology to keep your skin hydrated and rejuvenated. It also has Vitamin E and Chamomile that offer the required nourishment to the skin while soothing it.

It is priced at $6.74 at the official site.

6. On Tone Perfecting Face Mask

On Tone Face Mask (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

Achieve the perfect complexion with this face mask. It is made with Bio cellulose fiber that helps the skin easily absorp the product. The mask has aloe vera, grapefruit, and pine leaf extracts that even skin tone.

A pack of two is available at $3.59.

7. Sun Defense All Matte SPF 50 Sunscreen

Sun Defense All Matte SPF 50 Sunscreen (Source: Dermafique_Official site)

With a huge range of SPF 50, this sunscreen offers protection from UVA and UVB rays of the sun. It prevents pigmentation, tanning, and premature aging due to sun exposure.

It is priced at $5.99 on the official site.

The products are made with different combinations of handpicked ingredients that best maintain the skin's health while enhancing its beauty.

FAQs

1. Are Dermafique products good?

Yes, the product range of Dermafique products are good for the skin.

2. What are the benefits of Dermafique?

The main benefit of these products is improving skin from beneath.

3. Who is the manufacturer of Dermafique?

ITC is the manufacturer of this brand.