7 best splurge-worthy skincare devices from 2023 

Fancy splurge-worthy skincare devices have become part and parcel of our daily lives to such an extent that many cannot imagine life without them. They have become so versatile that one can zap away unwanted hair instantly or pass an electric current to raise an eyebrow by a millimeter.

The opportunities are endless, and it is no wonder that high-tech brands are making a killing from it. The products are admittedly expensive, but they are also effective. This is why 2023 has included a new category of ‘gadgets’ for the 2023 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards.

Below is a list of seven of the best splurge-worthy skincare devices in 2023.

Best splurge-worthy skincare devices in 2023

1. Therabody TheraFace PRO Percussive Skin Care Device

TheraFace PRO Percussive Skin Care Device (image via Therabody)

An exciting launch of 2023, the TheraFace PRO has received a lot of hype and has not disappointed. This multi-tasking device has three percussive attachments for massages or lymphatic drainage: a light therapy attachment that gives out blue, red, or infrared light, a deep cleanser attachment, and a microcurrent ring that emits electricity through facial muscles to firm them.

Available at $400, you can get hot and cold rings to depuff and soothe inflammation for another $99. It is helpful for those suffering from headaches or jaw or sinus pain. One doesn't need expensive massages as this splurge-worthy skincare device is convenient and leaves the face relaxed and sculpted.

2. NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning System

NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning System (image via NuFace)

This splurge-worthy skincare device is the full package, as it isn’t just a microcurrent device. It also includes activator gel, a brush for easy and mess-free application, and a wireless charging port. The effects are almost immediate after a session with this device, but the compounding effects after a month or so of use make it spectacular.

There is also a user-friendly app where one can feed in goals and view demo videos to maximize the device's benefit. So whether you are looking for skin tightening, instant lifting, or pro toning, this device at $395 is the one.

3. Medicube Age-R Booster H

Medicube Age-R Booster H (image via Amazon)

Founded in Korea, Medicube aims to bring in-office treatments to anyone at home, and it does a great job. The skin receives voltage pulses based on electroporation technology, which creates microchannels. These microchannels allow products to penetrate deeply into the skin, leading to better results. Priced at $299, users feel it’s worth every penny as their skin becomes clearer and brighter.

This splurge-worthy skincare device is lightweight and easy to maneuver, with an excellent battery life. The intensity can be changed on a scale of one to five over different products based on their thickness.

4. Gillette Venus for Facial Hair & Skin Care Exfoliating Dermaplaning Razor

Gillette Venus Exfoliating Dermaplaning Razor (image via Amazon) InfinitiPro by Conair DigitalAire Dryer (image via Ulta Beauty)

Priced at $15, this dermaplaning razor is a splurge-worthy skincare device. It gently removes the top layer of skin for a closer and more effective shave so that it takes care of peach fuzz or hair without any nicks or scrapes. This razor is excellent at exfoliating and is safe and easy to use. The results last longer than most other dermaplaners and leave the skin brighter and smoother.

5. Braun Silk·expert Pro 5 IPL

Braun Silk·expert Pro 5 IPL (image via Braun)

Priced at $380, this IPL device gives you a professional experience with long-term results in the comfort of home. Intense pulsed light (IPL) releases light that targets hair follicles, heats them, and kills them. This Braun splurge-worthy skincare device delivers results in under a month with five-minute treatments once a week.

This device is by no means cheap, but is worth it if constant shaving and ingrown hairs have become frustrating. Laser hair removal isn’t painless, not to mention expensive, in which case this device is the perfect product.

6. Neutrogena Light Therapy Spot Treatment

Neutrogena Light Therapy Spot Treatment (image via Amazon)

At less than $20, the acne technology of this splurge-worthy skincare device uses acne-fighting light therapy to target emerging breakouts and pimples, treating them almost instantly. It uses red and blue light therapy to treat breakouts without irritating the skin.

Its design allows light to encircle the pimple for targeted treatment. The red light soothes inflammation, while the blue light destroys acne-causing bacteria. It has a convenient, portable design perfect for acne spot treatment on the go with no mess. Cleared by the FDA, this device is UV-free as well as chemical-free.

7. Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment

Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment (image via Foreo)

This splurge-worthy skincare device uses a combination of transdermal sonic pulses, heat therapy, and LED lights. It gently massages the mask into your skin, penetrating deep and leaving the skin dewy and glowing. The procedure takes 90 seconds and is suitable for all skin types, tones, and ages.

Available at $219, it is the first smart facial treatment device in the world. It targets specific skin conditions and enhances the radiance of the skin. It combines Swedish technology with Korean-inspired skincare to infuse the mask's nutrients into the skin.

Everyone deserves to splurge now and then, and these splurge-worthy skincare devices are worth every single dime they cost. They are painless, efficient, and economical in the long run. So, one can indulge and pamper themselves to always look their best.