Emu oil, despite being less well-known than other essential oils that are widely popular, such as coconut oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil, has long been used for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits by beauty enthusiasts.

The fat deposits under the skin of the Australian native flightless bird, the emu, are used to make emu oil. The fat is then refined to remove excess toxins and make it suitable for topical and oral use.

Skincare experts note that the oil is rich in fats, oleic acid, and linoleic acid. Dermatologists and research experts state that Aboriginal Australians have been using emu oil for skincare for 40,000 years. Let’s explore some of the effects of this supposed cure-all oil below.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer, garnered through expert opinions and research.

Skincare benefits of adding Emu oil to the regime

Deeply moisturizes the skin

Helps with skin inflammation

Reduces skin aging

Stimulates the skin

Heals wounds and reduces the appearance of scars on the skin

Protects the skin from insect or bug bites

Mixes well with other moisturizers

1) Deeply moisturizes the skin

Deeply moisturizes the skin (Image via Canva/Vk studio)

Multiple research sites, including Medical News Today, state that emu oil is easily absorbed by the skin. The oil is a thick occlusive that aids in locking in moisture and keeping the skin hydrated and healthy. The water-locking capabilities of the animal-based oil reduce the chances of the skin flaking or drying out.

The qualities of the oil make it a good moisturizer for most skin types. However, those with oily skin are advised to use it in moderation to prevent breakouts.

2) Helps with skin inflammation

Research from PubMed Central states that the oil from the Emu bird has anti-inflammatory properties with antioxidant properties (carotenoids, flavones, polyphenols, tocopherol, and phospholipids) present in the compounds in the oil.

Research reviews state that the oil can be used for ear inflammation and other related conditions due to its potent anti-inflammatory qualities due to decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines.

3) Reduces skin aging

Reduces skin aging (Image via Getty/karelnoppe)

According to Advanced Biomed Research, the oil from the Emu bird plays an active role in slowing down the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles around the eyes.

It can be attributed to the deep moisturizing qualities of the animal-based oil, as it is stated to deeply penetrate the skin, hence reducing the appearance of textures.

4) Stimulates the skin

Stimulates the skin (Image via Getty/ Zbynek Pospisil)

According to Medical News Today, the application of emu oil to the skin may increase the number of healthy skin cells, which in turn helps to reduce skin wrinkles and also repair aging skin and skin damaged by ultraviolet rays.

Research further recommends emu oil for the treatment of skin conditions like rosacea, hypopigmentation, and seborrheic dermatitis, among others.

5) Heals wounds and reduces the appearance of scars on the skin

According to Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Montgomery Dermatology in Pennsylvania, emu oil also contains healing properties suitable for healing wounds. Due to the antioxidant levels of the oil and its ability to absorb deeply into the skin, it can be applied to small wounds, cuts, burns, and bruises.

Research experts also state that animal-based oil may help ease the pain of minor wounds and protect skin from additional damage. Emu oil may also reduce the appearance of scars through continuous usage as the wound heals.

6) Protects the skin from insect or bug bites

Protects the skin from bug or insect bites (Image via GettyImages/shironagasukujira)

According to Science Direct, the oil from the Emu bird serves as an insect and bug repellant due to molecular substances called terpenes present in the oil. Terpenes disorient and repel insects from landing on the skin, leaving marks and spreading diseases.

7) Mixes well with other moisturizers

Mixes well with other moisturizers (Image via Canva Pro/Olha Kozachenko)

Skincare experts and enthusiasts regularly mix emu oil with other moisturizers containing other skin-nourishing qualities. This is because it is easily absorbable and also passes the absorbable trait to other moisturizers.

The smaller particles in the oil from the Emu bird enable it to transport helpful compounds to deep layers of the skin.

Research is inconclusive on the long-term effects of using emu oil, although there seems to be a quorum that the oil has neutral effects on the skin. Experts, however, advise those with oily skin to use it in moderation to avoid clogging the pores and causing acne conditions.