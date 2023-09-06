Smoothie King Fall 2023 lineup: Varieties, availability, ingredients, and all you need to know

With Smoothie King's new Fall lineup, customers can now experience a meal's worth of pumpkin delight. According to an official press release, the smoothie brand announced on August 22 that their fan-favorite pumpkin smoothies and New Pumpkin Power Meal Smoothie will be returning, thus marking the beginning of the brand's fall menu.

The franchise returned its fan-favorite pumpkin smoothies and debuted the new Pumpkin Power Meal Smoothie on August 29, 2023. This new protein-rich option contains 100% organic pumpkin and combines dates, almonds, Gladiator protein, a multivitamin, a protein blend, and a seasonal spice blend.

The brand claims the meal has so much fiber, minerals, vitamins, and protein that it can be used as a meal replacement.

The seasonal pumpkin smoothie variety is available for a limited time and only at participating locations nationwide. While supplies last, these five limited-edition pumpkin smoothies will be available in-store and via the app. However, the corporation has yet to specify the offer's end date.

All the smoothies included in the Smoothie King Fall 2023 lineup

Addressing the lineup, Marianne Radley, the company's CMO, said the following:

"We're keeping it real this fall! We're proud that our pumpkin smoothie lineup contains real ingredients —that you can actually pronounce—like organic pumpkin, and they taste amazing. Whether guests are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, or a vegan or high-protein option, our five pumpkin varieties provide a delicious and nutritious option for everyone."

The brand's seasonal fall lineup includes the Pumpkin plant-based Vegan, Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim, Pumpkin D-Lite smoothies, and Pumpkin Coffee High Protein. Like all smoothies, the pumpkin blends claim to adhere to the Smoothie King Clean Blends pledge. According to the franchise's official website, they are also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Here's a detailed list of the Smoothie King's fall lineup for 2023:

Slim-N-Trim Pumpkin: The Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim smoothie is made with 100 percent organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, protein, and spice blend. It is also a nutritious meal with fewer than 300 calories and 14g of protein per serving.

The Pumpkin Power Meal: 100% organic pumpkin, dates, almonds, Gladiator protein, protein blend, vitamins, and Smoothie King's seasonal spice blend make up the new Pumpkin Power Meal. It has been tagged as the ideal meal replacement by the company and contains 20g of protein, vitamins, fiber, and minerals.

Pumpkin Vegan: It is a plant-based blend created with Califia Farms Oat Milk, organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, stevia, Sunwarrior organic plant-based protein, and spice blend.

Pumpkin D-Lite: This item is made with 100 percent organic pumpkin, nonfat milk, frozen yogurt, protein blend, dates, and seasonal spice blend.

Pumpkin Coffee High Protein: This fitness-focused blend is created with 100 percent organic pumpkin, almonds, nonfat milk, protein blend, dates, whey protein, spice blend, and the customer's choice of cold brew coffee or espresso.

The brand's pumpkin smoothies are prepared with 100 percent organic puree, featuring more than 10 grams of protein per serving. It provides an exciting meal solution.