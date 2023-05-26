Soul Glo and MSPAINT tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Soul Glo and MSPAINT, has announced a joint tour set to take the hard-core punk music scene by storm this July. While both bands are known for their roots in hardcore, their diverse musical influences and boundary-pushing sounds have garnered them a dedicated fan base that extends far beyond the genre.

The upcoming tour promises to be an electrifying experience for fans of both bands as Soul Glo and MSPAINT tour will span multiple cities such as Chicago, Pittsburgh, and many others.

Tickets for the Soul Glo and MSPAINT's tour will go on sale Friday 26 May at 10 AM local time via Bandcamp. For more information, fans can visit their social media handles to stay updated with real-time news.

Soul Glo and MSPAINT's tour will begin in Troy and end in Huntington

Soul Glo and MSPAINT will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Troy, which is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2023. After visiting several cities across America. The duo will finally wrap up their tour with their Huntington concert on July 27, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Soul Glo and MSPAINT's tour :

July 13, 2023 - Troy, NY - No Fun

July 14, 2023 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's

July 15, 2023 - Massapequa, NY - Massapequa VFW

July 16, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage On Herr

July 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

July 19, 2023 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

July 19, 2023 - Lakewood, OH - Ace Of Cups

July 21, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Four Star Theater

July 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Fest

July 25, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

July 26, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater

July 27, 2023 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

Learn more about the band Soul Glo and MSPAINT

Soul Glo is an American hardcore punk band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band was formed in 2014 and consists of Pierce Jordan (vocals), GG Guerra (bass), and TJ Stevenson (drums).

Soul Glo released their debut album, Diaspora Problems, in 2022. The album was met with critical acclaim, with many critics praising the band's unique blend of hardcore punk, rap, and spoken word.

Diaspora Problems was named one of the best albums of 2022 by several publications, including Pitchfork, Revolver Magazine, The Fader, and Paste Magazine.

The band is known for their politically charged lyrics and their energetic live performances. They have toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, and have shared the stage with bands such as Turnstile, Bad Brains, and Black Flag. They have also performed in major festivals such as Coachella Festival and Pitchfork Music Festival.

Soul Glo is a rising force in the hardcore punk scene, and they are sure to continue to gain recognition and acclaim in the years to come.

MS PAINT

MSPAINT is a synth-punk band from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The band consists of vocalist Deedee, bassist Randy Riley, drummer Quinn Mackey, and Nick Panella on synthesizers.

They formed in 2019 after all four members had become exhausted from playing in rock bands. They decided to start a new project with no guitars, and everyone would pick up a new role. This led to their experimental sound, which has been described as a mix of hardcore punk, synth-pop, and electronic music.

MSPAINT released their self-titled EP in 2020, which was well-received by critics and fans alike and helped to establish the band as a rising force in the underground music scene. In 2022, they released their debut album, Post-American. The album was praised for its ambitious sound and its powerful lyrics about hope and resilience.

MSPAINT has toured extensively throughout the United States and has shared the stage with bands like Soul Glo, Militarie Gun, and Gel. They are known for their energetic live performances, which are full of passion and excitement.

Overall, Soul Glo and MSPAINT are currently rising bands and they are excited to share their upcoming music with the world. They are a band to watch in the years to come, and they are sure to make a big impact on the music scene.

Poll : 0 votes