SpartanNash launches private label brand "Finest Reserve": Everything to know

SpartanNash is expanding its private label brand portfolio as the food solutions company has announced the launch of a premium brand - "Finest Reserve by Our Family." Aimed at allowing shoppers to enjoy food at its finest, the premium brand offers a wide range of artisan-crafted pasta, frozen pizzas, dressings, spices, marinades, seasonings, chocolates, and wine.

Like the company's other premium labels, Finest Reserves claims to use traditional and fresh ingredients to offer an elegant gourmet experience that shoppers and their families can enjoy together.

SpartanNash's new Finest Reserve private brand label features fresh and traditional ingredients (Image via @Pixabay / Pexels)

Ready to engage all five senses with authentic flavors, the premium offerings from the new brand are already available at major retailers, starting as early as February 20. Shoppers can grab them at retailers like Ralph's Food Market, Rodriguez Supermarket, and Food Fare, among others.

Exploring the offerings of SpartanNash's private label brand "Finest Reserve" and where to find them

SpartanNash is expanding into the gourmet food line with the introduction of another private brand label called Finest Reserve. The new brand targets the growing demand for affordable gourmet food choices and offers exceptional flavors without making any compromises on the quality of ingredients.

The food solution company announced the launch of the new brand through a press release this week, with Jason Cunningham, Vice President of the parent company, quoting:

"Research tells us that nearly half of today's shoppers view value and affordability as the most important factors when deciding what groceries to purchase. We're doubling down on our investment in our popular [brand] offerings to help shoppers maximize their budgets while still enjoying their favorite indulgences."

Available across the United States starting February 20, the premium brand focuses on delivering high-end food options, spices, and confectioneries, with a contemporary twist on traditional options. Encouraging an elevated and indulgent culinary experience, SpartanNash's new brand is guaranteed to ignite exciting conversations around food.

The Finest Reserve offerings can be found at stores starting February 20 (Image via SpartanNash / Our Family)

While more products are yet to come, here are some of the premium offerings that can already be found in stores:

Frozen Pizza - Spinach & Goat Cheese, Margherita & Basil, Pepperoni & Spicy Honey, and Roasted Vegetable.

- Spinach & Goat Cheese, Margherita & Basil, Pepperoni & Spicy Honey, and Roasted Vegetable. Frozen Pasta - Ricotta & Spinach Big Tortelloni, Eggplant Parmesan Big Girasoli, Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Girasoli, and Porcini Mushroom Ravioli.

- Ricotta & Spinach Big Tortelloni, Eggplant Parmesan Big Girasoli, Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Girasoli, and Porcini Mushroom Ravioli. Dressings - Vidalia Onion & Peppercorn, Creamy Cucumber Dill, Extra Virgin Italian, and Raspberry Vinaigrette.

- Vidalia Onion & Peppercorn, Creamy Cucumber Dill, Extra Virgin Italian, and Raspberry Vinaigrette. Sauces & Marinades - Sweet Mesquite Molasses Barbeque Sauce, Honey Habanero Barbeque Sauce, Vidalia Onion Steak Sauce, Tangy Mustard Barbecue Sauce, Kentucky Bourbon Grilling Sauce, Carolina Smokehouse Steak Sauce, Tangy Carolina Barbecue Sauce, and Asian Honey Marinade.

- Sweet Mesquite Molasses Barbeque Sauce, Honey Habanero Barbeque Sauce, Vidalia Onion Steak Sauce, Tangy Mustard Barbecue Sauce, Kentucky Bourbon Grilling Sauce, Carolina Smokehouse Steak Sauce, Tangy Carolina Barbecue Sauce, and Asian Honey Marinade. Spices & Seasonings - Black Peppercorn, Himalayan Pink Salt, Vanilla Bean, Basil, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cloves, Curry Powder, Black Truffle Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Thyme, and Smoked Paprika, among others.

- Black Peppercorn, Himalayan Pink Salt, Vanilla Bean, Basil, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cloves, Curry Powder, Black Truffle Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Thyme, and Smoked Paprika, among others. Premium Chocolates - Chocolate Raspberry Creme, Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters, Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Clusters, Peanut Butter Chocolate Caramels, Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites, Milk Chocolate Almond, and Dark Chocolate Raisins, among others.

The premium products from SpartanNash's Finest Reserves label can be found in stores in over 21 states, including Illinois, Kentucky, Miami, North Carolina, Vancouver, South Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Indiana, Georgia, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Montana.

Shoppers can find the new offerings at all SpartanNash retail extensions and other independent grocers like Ralph's Food Market, Rodriguez Supermarket, Food Fare, GFS G-Store, D & W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, VG’s Grocery, and Marketplace Foods, among others.