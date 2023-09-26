Sporty & Rich beauty division: Everything we know so far

A well-known lifestyle brand, Sporty & Rich, has announced its beauty division, Sporty & Rich Beauty, on September 21, 2023. Sporty & Rich Beauty deals in body oils, moisturizers, face mists, hand creams, and more. This division of the brand focuses on establishing wellness-focused principles by expanding its company into skincare products.

Sporty & Rich Beauty offers everything that's super neutral and follows a very natural and organic ingredients procedure. The brand's founder Emily Oberg announced 5 skincare items during the launch of the division. Her entire brand strategy is based on healthy living. Since Emily Oberg has had autoimmune disorders, she made sure to develop products that are gentle enough for delicate skin.

The skincare collection of Sporty & Rich Beauty contains products that aim to offer beauty deals of products that are super soothing and focus on daily essentials that are gentle and effective. The company motto is to follow 'streamlined and straightforward' principles to create their products. The Sporty & Rich Beauty's skincare collection will only be available through their official website and their New York flagship stores with retail prices ranging from $28-$48.

Sporty & Rich beauty division contains 5 gender-neutral skincare products serving a clean and nourishing experience

Sporty & Rich was first established in 2019 and started selling stylish and groundbreaking T-shirts, joggers, skirts, tops, and accessories. The entire company's work portfolio reflects their fashion interest based on retro designs of the year from the 1980s and 1990s. Sales of the brand's top-selling, simple-to-wear sportswear have brought in $30 million in revenue for the company over the past four years.

During a press release with Fashion United, the brand said that,

"Each product is formulated with soothing actives, hydrating nutrients, and antioxidants which work together to provide a clean, nourishing, sensorial experience."

Sporty & Rich Beauty's target is to grow up to $75 million in sales by 2025 in the beauty industry. To create this skincare collection Emily decided to partner up with Cierra Sherwin, a cosmetic producer known for working with brands such as Glossier, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Bobbi Brown.

The brand is ready to offer five gender-neutral skincare products that include a milk cleanser, multi-vitamin face mist, multi-purpose balm, body oil, and hand cream. This skincare line is also dermatologically proven. The formula of these products completely follows the EU regulation requirements that are most necessary in the making procedures opted in the USA.

The brand following the rules and regulations has decided to create a skincare line that is completely vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. The 5 skincare products that have been announced by the company are noted below:

Milk cleanser- Face cleanser infused with milk properties that help maintain the skin's natural pH levels. Available at the retail price of $40.

Face cleanser infused with milk properties that help maintain the skin's natural pH levels. Available at the retail price of $40. Multi-vitamin face mist- A refreshing face mist mixed with multivitamins restores skin suppleness. Available at the retail price of $40.

A refreshing face mist mixed with multivitamins restores skin suppleness. Available at the retail price of $40. Multi-purpose balm- This multi-purpose balm helps to instantly soften and nourish the skin. Available at the retail price of $30.

This multi-purpose balm helps to instantly soften and nourish the skin. Available at the retail price of $30. Body oil- This oil provides a healthy glow to the entire body. Available at the retail price of $48.

This oil provides a healthy glow to the entire body. Available at the retail price of $48. Hand cream- A hand cream that provides a super nourishing therapy to the hand with its rich creamy formula. Available at the retail price of $28.

Sporty & Rich Beauty's recent foray into the skincare industry brings a wellness-focused approach to beauty, offering gender-neutral products with natural and organic ingredients. These five skincare essentials, available exclusively on their website and New York flagship stores, prioritize a streamlined and straightforward approach to beauty instructed by the founder Emily Oberg.