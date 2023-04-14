Suffocation European Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Suffocation has announced their highly anticipated summer European tour for 2023. The band is set to bring their unique brand of death metal to fans across the continent, with shows scheduled in some of Europe's biggest cities.

The tour is set to kick off in June 2023 and will take the band across 26 cities in Europe. Fans can expect to hear their classic tracks as well as songs from their latest album, Of the Dark Light, which was released in 2017 and praised critically.

Suffocation's European tour is expected to sell out quickly, with tickets going on sale now through Avocado Booking. Fans are requested to grab their preferred spots before they're gone.

Suffocation's European Summer tour will begin in France and end in Lithuania

Suffocation will kick off their months-long tour with their concert in Clisson, France, which is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across Europe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Anykšciai, Lithuania,on August 19, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

June 16, 2023 - Clisson, France, Hellfest

June 17, 2023 - Porto, Portugal, Hard Club

June 18, 2023 - Lisbon, Portugal, RCA Club

June 20, 2023 - Cardiff, United Kingdom, The Globe

June 21, 2023 - Colchester, United Kingdom, Arts Centre

June 22, 2023 - Exeter, United Kingdom, Phoenix

June 23, 2023 - Brighton, United Kingdom, Chalk

June 24, 2023 - Cartagena, Spain, Rock Imperium

June 25, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland, Whelans

June 26, 2023 - Limerick, Ireland, Dolan's Warehouse

June 27, 2023 - Belfast, Ireland, Limelight 2

June 28, 2023 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom, La Belle Angele

June 29, 2023 - Newcastle, United Kingdom, Reds Bar

June 30, 2023 - Newark, United Kingdom, UK Tech-Fest

July 02, 2023 - Helsinki, Finland, Tuska Festival

July 04, 2023 - Nuremberg, Germany, Z-Bau

July 05, 2023 - Kassel, Germany, Goldgrube

July 06, 2023 - Trutnov, Czech Republic, Obscene Extreme

July 07, 2023 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland, Rudeboy Club

July 08, 2023 - Kosice, Slovakia, Colloseum

July 09, 2023 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Flying Circus

July 10, 2023 - Bucharest, Romania, Quantic Club

July 12, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia, Mocvara

July 13, 2023 - Bratislava, Slovakia, Randal Club

July 14, 2023 - Torgau, Germany, In Flammen Open Air

July 15, 2023 - Anykšciai, Lithuania, Devilstone Festival

Suffocation will also be in Europe next week for their The Warmth Within The Dark European tour. The band will be performing at a string of club shows and festivals, including the Incineration Festival in London.

Suffocation is an American death metal band with a Lifetime Achievementt Award

Suffocation is an American death metal band that formed in 1988 in Centereach, New York. The band is known for their technical and brutal style of death metal and for being one of the pioneers of the genre.

The band released their debut album, Effigy of the Forgotten, in 1991. The album is considered a landmark release in death metal history and helped establish the band's reputation as one of the most innovative and influential acts in the genre. They have since released several more albums, including Breeding the Spawn (1993), Pierced from Within (1995), Blood Oath (2009), and Of the Dark Light (2017).

In addition to their album releases, they have released several EPs and singles throughout their careers. One of their most notable singles is Infecting the Crypts, which was featured on their debut album and has become a classic in the death metal genre.

Suffocation has received a number of awards and recognitions for their contributions to the metal scene. In 2005, the band was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award by their former high school, Newfield High School in Selden, New York.

The band has also been nominated for several awards from various metal publications, including Revolver and Metal Hammer magazines. In 2013, they were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's Hardcore Metal Awards.

Suffocation's legacy in the death metal genre has also been recognized by numerous bands and musicians who cite them as an influence.

