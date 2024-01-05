Sunscreen sticks vs sunscreen gels: Benefits and drawbacks

Sunscreens play a crucial role in guarding one's skin against the harmful rays of the sun. They also protect from premature aging, sunburns, and the risk of skin cancer. There are myriads of sun protectors available in the market, from sunscreen sticks to creams to gels.

While all of these come in a very different packaging and claim to protect the skin from UV rays, one can make an informed choice when it comes to picking the most advantageous one out of the options available. Understanding the benefits and drawbacks of both these types of SPFs will give a lot of clarity when it comes to picking the correct one based on usage and preference.

Characteristics of SPF sticks

Sunscreen sticks are a new addition in the skincare market. It has its own set of distinct benefits and application methods.

SPF 50++ Stick by gadi place (Image via Amazon)

Benefits:

1) They are portable and convenient because they are compact. They are also less prone to spillage and leakage issues compared to lotions. They can easily fit in pockets and are travel-sized.

2) The stick format provides a more targeted application, specially for facial skin and areas like lips, ears, and nose.

3) They are grease-free. Moreover, because of their compact nature, they have a drier consistency and suit individuals with acne-prone or oily skin by reducing the risk of clogged pores.

4) The formulation in a stick makes it adhere to the skin for longer even when exposed to sweat or water, thereby making it water resistant.

Drawbacks:

1) It is difficult to spread it evenly on the skin.

2) It looks like a deodorant or an underarm roll on stick, which can sometimes make it confusing.

3) SPF sticks are clear when applied and dry out quickly, which makes it tough to remember or know which parts are already covered and protected and which are yet to be covered with the sunblock.

Characteristics of gel-based SPFs

Sunscreen gels are available in lotion or cream packaging and have been in the market for a long time. It's a more common choice due to easy availability.

SPF is essential for daily wear (Image via Pexels)

Benefits:

1) Gels offer more broad coverage and can be spread evenly for better protection. It can be applied to all body parts, even the hard-to-reach areas.

2) Since these are commonly available, they come in various sizes and spectrums. From SPF 15 TO 50+, one can choose an appropriate level for the kind of protection they are seeking. One can also pick a lotion or cream based on skin type and intensity of sun exposure. It has additional ingredients like moisturizers, ceramides, and antioxidants, covering a wide array of skincare needs.

3) The texture of gels is lightweight, which is why the skin absorbs it quickly.

4) SPFs should be applied every two hours for those who sweat more or engage in water-related acitivites. It's more convenient and reapplication is easier.

SPF Gel (Image via Amazon)

Drawbacks:

1) Not recommended for oily or acne-prone skin due to its greasy texture.

2) It may or may not be available in travel-friendly packaging, making it difficult to carry.

3) One has to specifically choose a water-resistant SPF gel because they are not all water-resistant.

Both sunscreen sticks and gels offer effective protection when used correctly. The key factors that one should focus on are the formulation for the skin type and SPF level that is needed.

While gels are preferred for their coverage, sticks offer more convenience. One may find it helpful to have both options available, one for your travel bag and one to be kept at home!

However, whatever the choice of SPF, it protects your skin in the long run and should be worn everyday, making it a must in your skincare routine.