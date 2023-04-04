Tears For Fears Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

The Tears For Fears duo have announced their 2023 summer tour across North America and will also visit several cities throughout Canada. The announcement of the tour has been met with great enthusiasm from fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a chance to see Tears For Fears live once again.

The band has always had a devoted following, and their music continues to be loved by people of all ages.

Tears For Fears Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 6, 2023. The public on-sale will start on TicketMaster on Friday, April 7, 2023. Once tickets are on sale for the tour, fans can also find them at StubHub, where tickets are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Tears For Fears' tour will begin in Atlantic City and ends in Los Angeles

Tears For Fears' tour will kick off the scheduled event with their concert in Atlantic City, which is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will wrap up their tour with their Los Angeles concert on August 2, 2023.

Here are the complete details and venues for the tour:

June 23, 2023 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ

June 24, 2023 - Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

June 26, 2023 - Madison Square Garden inNew York, NY

June 29, 2023 - Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON

June 30, 2023 - Place Bell in Montreal, QC

July 02, 2023 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY

July 05, 2023 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY

July 07, 2023 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre in Virginia Beach, VA

July 08, 2023 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC

July 11, 2023 - FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN

July 13, 2023 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL in St. Louis, MO

July 14, 2023 -Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, MO

July 16, 2023 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX

July 17, 2023 - Moody Center in Austin, TX

July 20, 2023 - Ball Arena in Denver, CO

July 22, 2023 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Portland, OR

July 24, 2023 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

July 26, 2023 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR

July 27, 2023 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

July 29, 2023 - Toyota Amphitheater in Sacramento, CA

August 01, 2023 - Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA

August 02, 2023 - Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

Tears For Fears has sold ten million copies worldwide

Tears for Fears is a British pop/rock band that was formed in Bath, England in 1981. The band was founded by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith. They quickly gained success with their debut album, The Hurting, which was released in 1983. The album featured hit singles like Mad World, Pale Shelter, and Change.

In 1985, Tears for Fears released their second album, Songs from the Big Chair. This included some of their biggest hits, such as Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Shout and Head Over Heels. The album was a huge commercial success and went on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide.

Throughout their careers, they have released several other albums, including The Seeds of Love (1989), Elemental(1993), and Everybody Loves a Happy Ending (2004).

Tears for Fears has received several awards and recognitions throughout their careers. In 1986, they won the Brit Award for Best British Single for Everybody Wants to Rule the World. The band was also nominated for several Grammy Awards in the 1980s, including Best New Artist, Best Album, and Best Song.

In addition to their music careers, they have also been recognized for their contributions to charity. In 1985, they performed at the Live Aid concert, which raised money for famine relief in Africa. They also donated the proceeds from their 1985 hit single Everybody Wants to Rule the World to the Sports Aid charity.

Overall, Tears for Fears is a highly influential and successful band that has made a significant impact on the pop/rock music scene over the past few decades.

