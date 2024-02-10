10 Best body makeup products to make your skin glimmer and glow

Shimmery looks have made a comeback with glittery eyeshadow and shimmery lips, and now the best body makeup products ensure sparkly and glowing skin. These products can enhance one’s look for special occasions. We have curated a few products of shimmer creams and oils that will add a touch of glamour to that special night out.

Body shimmers have revolutionized with time and are not the same greasy and chunky products of yesteryears. Instead, their formulas are smooth, lightweight, and moisturizing. The best body makeup products are enriched with natural and skin-friendly ingredients to give a lasting radiant glow.

Most of them have a natural finish without being too sparkly and are suitable for all skin types. They have a lit-from-within vibe, so let’s look at some of the best body makeup products that make your skin glimmer and glow.

10 Best body makeup products for shimmery skin

These are some of the best body makeup products that one can use for the glitter and glow that one wants for special occasions.

Patrick Ta major glow balm Vita Liberata body blur HD skin finish Tom Ford Soleil Blanc shimmering body oil Olauty body luminizer L’Occitane cherry blossom shimmering lotion Ruth Paul Skin golden eco glitter gel Charlotte Tilbury supermodel body slimmer shimmer Summer Fridays pool time glowing body oil Fairy Godmother shimmering body oil gel - Sunday Riley Bali Body illuminating body highlighter

1. Patrick Ta major glow balm

Patrick ta major glow balm (Image via Patrick ta)

This can be used as a highlighter for the whole body, and its glossy finish can give a ‘glass skin’ effect. It is packed with nourishing ingredients, such as jojoba oil, shea butter, and micro-fine pearls, which give the skin a glow when it reflects light. Among the best body makeup products, it also contains rice bran emollients and forms a rich film with a dewy finish.

It can be applied to the shoulders, collarbone, legs, lips, and cheekbones. This product can be bought at Sephora and the product website for $50 and at Amazon for $64.

2. Vita Liberata body blur HD skin finish

Vita Liberata body blur HD skin finish (Image via Amazon)

This product provides a foundation-like finish that hides all scars and blemishes on the skin, leaving it radiant with an even tone. It gives the skin a subtle glow because of its lightweight texture that lasts for a long time. The formula contains superior ingredients, like iron oxides, titanium dioxide, and mica, that help in the blurring effect. It also contains aloe vera, glycerin, and shea butter, which are deeply moisturizing for the skin.

This body makeup has good coverage, which hides discoloration and texture. It leaves the skin moisturized with a natural glowing sheen. Its only drawback is that it’s not transfer-proof. It can be bought at Amazon for $39.

3. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc shimmering body oil

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc shimmering body oil (image via Amazon)

This shimmering body oil is the latest Soleil product with an incredible tropical fragrance of amber and golden sandalwood notes. It has a great shimmer and makes the skin sparkle and glow with flecks of gold and platinum leaf. It is not sticky or greasy and is absorbed by the skin instantly.

One of the best body makeup products, it comes packaged in a pretty and luxurious bottle. Though not cheap, it’s worth every cent and has a long-lasting effect. You can buy this body oil for $136.75 at Amazon and $100 at the product website.

4. Olauty body luminizer

Olauty body luminizer (image via Amazon)

This pocket-friendly and one of the best body makeup products from Olauty costs $10 and makes the skin look better with a luminous glow. This shimmering liquid highlighter can be used on the limbs, and décolleté comes in seven shades, such as gold and bronze. It caters to all skin tones, giving a translucent shimmer with a touch of color.

It’s also enriched with antioxidants and hydrating ingredients such as green tea, aloe vera, and vitamin E, as well as nourishing oils such as olive, jojoba, and sunflower oil. This product gives sheen and softness to the skin, making it one of the best body makeup products. Some users may find it a bit oily, but it’s transfer-proof and has a long-lasting glow. Users can buy it at Amazon and the product website.

5. L’Occitane cherry blossom shimmering lotion

L’Occitane cherry blossom shimmering lotion (image via Amazon)

Get a light and fragrant sheen with this shimmering lotion. It contains the goodness of cherry extract, shea butter, glycerin, rosemary extract and sunflower oil. It nourishes the skin and protects it from oxidative stress. The fatty acids in it keep the skin soft and supple. It offers long-lasting moisturization and gets absorbed quickly by the skin.

This product is sold for $32 at Amazon and the product's official website and is among the best body makeup products.

6. Ruth Paul Skin golden eco glitter gel

Ruth Paul Skin golden eco glitter gel (image via Amazon)

This delightful eco-friendly glitter gel is environment-friendly and safe for the body. Free of all harmful toxins, it’s ideal for all skin types. The subtle glitter is suspended in an aloe vera gel. This keeps the skin hydrated and supple through the day. It helps that its formula is packed with essential oils that nourish the skin and act as a moisturizer.

This versatile gel is one of the best body makeup products and can be used as glitter, primer, or highlighter. It can create a bold glitter base or a simple sheen. It has a non-sticky, fast-drying formula and easily washes off with soap and water. It may require a few coats for the desired effect. The product website and Amazon sell this product for $32.

7. Charlotte Tilbury supermodel body slimmer shimmer

Charlotte Tilbury supermodel body slimmer shimmer (image via Charlotte Tilbury)

This product is great if you want a sculpted body with a mild shimmer finish. The shimmer particles reflect the light and make one’s best features stand out for an amazing shine. It contains caffeine that calms the skin, tightens it temporarily, and sodium hyaluronate for a plumping effect. The potency of this product comes from the wild pansy extract, allantoin, aloe vera extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C.

Considered one of the best body makeup products, it has an easy-to-apply applicator that evenly applies it for a luminous and perfect look. It is available at Nordstrom and the product website for $65 or at Amazon for $69.

8. Summer Fridays pool time glowing body oil

Summer Fridays pool time glowing body oil (image via Amazon)

This oil is just what one needs while lounging by the pool. It is packed with nourishing oils like jojoba, macadamia, sunflower, and apricot kernel that add a shimmery touch to the skin while moisturizing it. It's also infused with vitamin E, which repairs skin damage and protects the skin from free radicals. This lightweight body oil is ideal for a warm, subtle, sun-kissed glow.

This vegan oil has a pleasant aroma of coconut and warm almonds mixed with vanilla that tickles the senses. It comes in recyclable packaging without any of the nasties and is cruelty-free. It can be bought at Amazon for $68.

9. Fairy godmother shimmering body oil gel - Sunday Riley

Fairy godmother shimmering body oil gel - Sunday Riley (image via Amazon)

The magical formula of this body oil gel gives a golden radiance to the skin and can be applied during the day or night. It is charged with rich antioxidants such as COQ10, vitamin C, and gardenia extract, which are anti-inflammatory. One of the best body makeup products, it works wonders on dry skin, reducing dark spots and signs of aging.

The skin absorbs it instantly, giving it a nice shimmer without feeling greasy. The texture is a bit runny, but it has incredible results for those looking for radiant and nourished skin. It has no harmful chemicals and is cruelty-free. It can be bought at Amazon and the product website for $48.

10. Bali Body illuminating body highlighter

Bali Body illuminating body highlighter (image via Amazon)

This shimmery body highlighter makes the skin smooth and diffuses it while adding to one’s tan. It can be applied on the arms, legs, chest, and collarbone. Its ingredients include mica for the blurring effect and other skin-friendly components: caffeine, aloe vera, grape seed oil, and glycerin.

It is a moisturizer for the skin that has an even bronzed glow. This transfer-proof highlighter blends smoothly with the skin, giving it a natural and subtle sheen. Some users may find the coverage too sheer. Among the best body makeup products, Amazon sells it for $24.95.

The best body makeup products give a shimmer and shine to the skin. This looks superb for special occasions like weddings, cocktails, or a night out with friends. It is the most efficient method of improving one’s look without too much effort. The best body makeup products can be subtle and dramatic depending on the look one wants. They provide a velvety texture, and their ingredients keep the skin moisturized while making it shine.