Thundercat Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Thundercat has just announced that he will be embarking on a North and South American tour in the summer and fall of 2023. The tour is set to kick off on August 5 at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and will continue throughout North America.

After wrapping up the North American leg of the tour, Thundercat will head south for four shows in Brazil before capping off the tour's last leg in Santiago, Chile. Fans in North and South America will no doubt be thrilled to have the chance to see Thundercat perform live once again in their region.

Tickets for the tour are on sale starting May 5, at 10 am local time via Thundercat’s official website.

Thundercat will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Newport, which is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with his Santiago concert at Teatro Coliseo on November 15, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

North American Dates and Venues:

August 5, 2023 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

August 27, 2023 - Port Townsend, WA - THING

September 10, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Music At The Intersection

September 24, 2023 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival

September 28, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

September 29, 2023 - Humboldt, CA - Cal Poly Humboldt

October 5, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

October 7, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air

October 8, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

October 10, 2023 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 12, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 13, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 14, 2023 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 15, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 17, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

October 19, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 22, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 24, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Austin

October 27, 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

October 28, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

October 29, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

October 31, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

South American Dates and Venues:

November 8, 2023 - São Paolo, BR - Audio

November 10, 2023 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Circo Voador

November 11, 2023 - Porto Alegre, BR - Opinião

November 12, 2023 - Curitiba, BR - Ópera de Arame

November 15, 2023 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Coliseo

Thundercat is an American Musician with two Grammy Awards

Thundercat is an American musician, singer, and songwriter known for his unique style that blends jazz, funk, soul, and R&B. His real name is Stephen Lee Bruner, and he was born on October 19, 1984, in Los Angeles, California.

He started his career as a bassist, working with several notable musicians, including Erykah Badu, Suicidal Tendencies, and Kendrick Lamar. He contributed to Kendrick Lamar's acclaimed albums To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN.

He released his debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, in 2011, which was well-received by both critics and fans. In 2015, he released his second album, The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam, which featured collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Herbie Hancock. His third album, Drunk, was released in 2017 and received widespread critical acclaim.

Thundercat won numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards: one in 2021 for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2020 album It Is What It Is and one in 2016 for Best Melodic Performance for his collaboration work as a featured artist on the song These Walls by Kendrick Lamar. Thundercat provided bass guitar and backing vocals for the track, which was featured on Lamar's album To Pimp a Butterfly.

He has also received recognition for his songwriting and production work, and he has also received multiple nominations for the Soul Train Music Awards.

Thundercat has established himself as one of the most innovative and influential musicians of his generation, and his work has been recognized by both critics and his peers in the music industry.

