Tiffany House of Icons event: 5 celebrities who nailed their looks

On December 13, 2023, Tiffany & Co. hosted an event to celebrate the opening of Tiffany House of Icons. This new luxury jewelry house opened at 300 Olympic-ro, Lotte World Tower Avenuel Jamsil B1, Songpa-gu, Seoul. Tiffany & Co. has been expanding its business in the Asian market, especially in South Korea.

The luxury jewelry brand also appointed various popular Korean artists as their global brand ambassadors, including BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Rosé. Many popular Korean artists graced the recent Tiffany House of Icons event in Seoul with their presence. This included Lee Jong-suk, Rowoon, and many others.

Rowoon, Kim Da-mi, and more celebrities who stole the show at the Tiffany House of Icons event

1) Rowoon

Kim Seok-woo, popularly known as Rowoon, is a popular Korean singer, actor, and model, who attended the Tiffany House of Icons. He was seen in an all-black tuxedo, which he paired with jewelry by Tiffany & Co. He had a simple hairstyle and took his look to the next level with an elegant brooch.

Rowoon was seen in three pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s collection, including the following:

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Paris Flames Brooch in Yellow Gold with Diamonds - $31,800

Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold with Diamond Accents - $11,000

Tiffany Lock Ring in Yellow Gold with Diamonds - $3,500

2) Kim Da-mi

Kim Da-mi, who is a South Korean actress, is known for her roles in various K-dramas and films, including Itaewon Class, The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion, and Our Beloved Summer. She attended the Tiffany House of Icons event in an off-shoulder long black dress. Her short haircut with bangs accentuated her features and she took her look up a notch with pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s HardWare collection

Here are the jewelry pieces that Kim Da-mi wore at the event.

Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds - $75,000

Tiffany HardWear graduated ball necklace in sterling silver - $875

Tiffany HardWear Medium Link Bracelet in Yellow Gold with Diamonds - $20,000

Tiffany HardWear Large Link Earrings in Rose Gold - $4,100

3) Ryu Jun-yeol

Ryu Jun-yeol is a popular Korean actor, who is also known for his photography talent. He began his acting career with independent films and gained acclaim for his role in the critically acclaimed K-drama Reply 1988.

Ryu Jun-yeol also attended the Tiffany House of Icons event and was seen in an all-black outfit. He donned a turtle neck T-shirt and trousers, which he paired with a black blazer. He completed his look with items from the Tiffany & Co. T collection, which included:

Tiffany T T1 narrow diamond hinged bangle in 18k gold - $13,800

Tiffany T diamond hinged wire bangle in 18k gold - $8,500

4) Lee Jong-suk

Lee Jong-suk is one of the top Korean actors nationally and internationally. He is known for his roles in Korean movies and dramas, including Romance Is a Bonus Book, I Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, W, and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.

He attended the Tiffany House of Icons event in an off-white V-neck wrap-style long-sleeve knitwear, which he paired with simple black pants. Lee Jong-suk opted for jewelry from various Tiffany & Co. collections.

Here is the complete list of the items he wore from the brand:

Brooch in Platinum & Gold with a Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond and White Diamonds - NA

Tiffany T True wide ring in 18k rose gold with pavé diamonds - $7,900

Tiffany Lock Ring in Rose Gold with Diamonds - $3,500

Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold - $7,300

Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow and White Gold with Half Pavé Diamonds - $15,500

5) Sunghoon and Jake from Enhypen

Sunghoon and Jake are both members of the South Korean K-pop group Enhypen. They graced the Tiffany House of Icons event in all-black outfits. Their hair was simply done and they both took their looks to the next level with jewelry pieces from different Tiffany & Co. collections.

Sunghoon was seen wearing pieces from the Tiffany & Co. Lock collection, including:

Tiffany Lock Pendant in Yellow Gold with Diamonds - $10,800

Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold - $7,300

Tiffany Lock Ring in White Gold with Pavé Diamonds - $6,050

Tiffany Lock Ring in Yellow Gold - $1,300

Jake wore pieces from the Tiffany & Co. HardWare collection, including:

Tiffany HardWear Small Wrap Necklace in Sterling Silver - $3,900

Tiffany HardWear Small Wrap Bracelet in Sterling Silver - $2,400

Tiffany Lock Bangle in White Gold - $7,700

Tiffany T True Wide Ring in 18k White Gold - $2,275

Tiffany T True Narrow Ring in 18k White Gold with Pavé Diamonds - $5,700

Tiffany House of Icons is open from December 14, 2023, to January 31, 2024.