TikTok’s favorite DermDoctor, Dr. Shah launches skincare brand

TikTok's favorite DermDoctor aka Dr. Muneeb Shah has garnered a fanbase of over 18 million followers on TikTok and 1 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Dr. Shah took to his social media profiles to unveil his skincare brand, Remedy on March 19.

He thanked his fans for giving him a platform to launch his brand and he also shared that the launch of the products will be based on the customer's feedback.

The DermDoctor is known for educating his followers on skincare, and skincare products as well as for bursting the myths surrounding skincare-related practices. Dr. Shah shared that his team spent the last two years stabilizing effective skincare formulas with a strong set of rules surrounding standards and offering a remedy instead of promising miracles.

Remedy launched its skincare range with three products which are available for sale on the brand's official website.

More details about the DermDoctor's skincare brand- Remedy

During the pandemic, Dr. Muneeb Shah gained fame by creating videos debunking common skincare fallacies. He recognised that TikTok lacked information about skincare issues and associated remedies.

The launch of his skincare brand Remedy has made beauty enthusiasts happy about a dermatologist-curated skincare brand which curates products based on skin-minimalism.

Remedy's website states that the brand is built on the principle of "Do No Harm" which means that the brand excludes common skin irritants and allergens in their formulas to deliver effective solutions. None of the products at Remedy undergo animal testing and is clinically tested and hypoallergenic.

Additionally, the skincare brand curated by the DermDoctor creates products that work as multiple formulations rolled into one to support overall skin health while preventing the recurrence of skincare concerns. Currently, the three products of Remedy skincare address the common issues that are reported time and again such as dry lips, pore size, and dark spots.

The core products with which the DermDoctor launched his skincare brand Remedy include:

Remedy for Dark Spots ($38):

Remedy for Dark Spots is an all-in-one nighttime remedy that combines the power of multiple products in a single treatment. It fades the appearance of dark spots and prevents future discolouration while promoting an even skin tone.

The product consists of 0.1% encapsulated retinol which promotes surface turnover and mandelic acid which improves existing discoloration. Remedy for Dark Spots also consists of licorice root, kojic acid, niacinamide, and glutathione among other skin-loving ingredients.

Remedy for Pore Size ($32):

Remedy for pore size offers the all-in-one benefit of minimizing the size of visible pores, eliminating sebaceous filaments, and improving skin texture. The product helps regulate and absorb sebum, unclogs the pores to reveal smoother skin and promotes skin cell turnover. Remedy for pore size is formulated with six hero ingredients like

0.3% Encapsulated Retinol, 1% Encapsulated Salicylic Acid, 5% Niacinamide, Green Tea, Perlite, and Kinetin wherein green tea and perlite absorb the skin’s oil without irritating.

Remedy for Dry Lips ($16):

This product is a lip treatment that heals and repairs dry, cracked lips along with hydrating and moisturizing them. The lip treatment works as an all-in-one peptide treatment, sealing ointment, and hydrating mask which locks in moisture and offers a targeted boost of hydrating to the lips. Remedy for dry lips is infused with six hero ingredients including ceramides, peptides, and squalene.

With a price range between $16-$38 and minimal products targeting common skincare concerns, the DermDoctor has cracked the recipe to launching a skincare brand that thrives on skin-minimalism and offers the potency of multiple formulations in a single product.