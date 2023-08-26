Tim Hortons 2023 fall menu line-up: Offerings, availability, and all you need to know

Tim Hortons has made waves after unveiling its new 2023 autumn menu line-up. On August 23, the franchise announced that it plans to offer diversity this autumn season with seasonal muffins and donuts, as well as new fall beverage flavors. There will be pumpkin spice, fall peach, spiced apple cranberry, and maple cinnamon sugar flavors as well.

The whole fall menu line up is now available at participating restaurants across the United States. However, although the fall menu is only available for a short time, the company has not announced an end date so far. While the new offerings have already been made available from August 23, the prices haven't officially been declared by the brand yet.

The Pumpkin spice iced capp is the chain's first new fall product. It features a combination of sweet pumpkin spice syrup topped with whipped cream and a pumpkin drizzle. It is also available in the form of latte or cold brew.

The Maple cinnamon sugar iced latte comes next. Alongside overtones of maple syrup and brown sugar, this drink is garnished with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Muffins, donuts, and more: Everything available as a part of Tim Hortons' 2023 fall menu line-up

Tim Hortons' 2023 fall menu features a whole new selection of fall flavors. Addressing this new fresh line up, Katerina Glyptis, President of the company's US branch said in a press release:

"Fall is one our favorite times of year at Tim Hortons. We're excited to bring a new lineup of delicious beverages and baked goods that truly capture all the great flavors of the season. Hot, Iced, or blended as an Iced Capp – in pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry, or fall peach flavors – the fall beverages provide options for everyone”.

Tim Hortons' autumn lineup for 2023 comprises the following six items:

- Pumpkin spice iced capp: This drink features a sweet, chilly beverage created with pumpkin spice flavored syrup. It is then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of the same flavored syrup. It is also available as an iced latte, latte, and cold brew.

- Pumpkin Spice Muffin: It is a muffin made with flavored pumpkin spice and then packed with a thick, creamy filling.

- Pumpkin spice donut: This comes in the form of a crinkle ring donut that contains pumpkin spice flavor and is then coated with a syrupy sweet glaze.

- Spiced apple cranberry refresher: This item combines autumn flavor notes and spiced chai flavor to create a unique beverage. The drink also has nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom flavors.

- Maple cinnamon sugar iced latte: It features a creamy milk flavored with maple syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar. It is then topped with whipped topping and a cinnamon coating. It is also available in the form of a hot latte and cold brew.

- Peach Refresher: Last but not the least, this item combines molasses, cinnamon, and nutmeg together to create a perfect drink for the season.

Additionally, the company has stated that consumers can utilize the new Scan & Pay system in their restaurants and at participating drive thrus as a quick method to grab all of the fall drinks and baked goods while also earning rewards. Furthermore, Tims Rewards Members will get double points on their purchases from August 30 to September 26.

Details about the brand

Tim Hortons is one of the largest quick service restaurant chains in North America. The franchise caters to a wide range of tastes, with a menu that includes both hot and cold drinks. These include cappuccinos, lattes, teas, espresso, and iced capp beverages. The menu also features premium coffee, baked goods, breakfast snacks, breakfast sandwiches, and other food products.

According to their official website, the franchise operates over 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States, and around the world.

Tim Hortons debuted its first cafe in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1964. Canadians have been ordering their signature original blend coffee, double-double coffees, donuts, and timbits since the company's launch. It began as a standard coffee shop and subsequently expanded its menu. Muffins and cookies were added in 1981. Later, the flavored lattes were introduced in 1997.