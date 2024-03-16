Top 10 best-selling perfumes in the world

For everyone who loves fragrances, the choice of best-selling perfumes remains timeless. Every brand offers a unique olfactory narrative that captivates your senses.

Luxury brands like Carolina Herrera and Viktor & Rolf have mastered the art of fragrance, mixing traditional notes with modern flair to create perfumes that connect deeply with wearers.

From the fruity-floral complexity of Paco Rabanne's Fame to the spicy undertones of YSL's Black Opium, the selection is diverse. This curated list by Sportskeeda not only showcases the best-selling perfumes but also highlights the innovation and creativity that define the perfume industry today.

Disclaimer: The list is purely based on the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few brand names. Let us know in the comments below.

Top Best-selling perfumes all across the world

There are a lot of fragrances out there, but some brands find a way to turn evergreen with their appeal, ingredients, and charm. Here is a list of 10 best-selling perfumes:

Paco Rabanne Fame

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum

Black Opium Eau de Parfum from Yves Saint Laurent

Good Girl Eau de Parfum by Carolina Herrera

Scandal Le Parfum from Jean Paul Gaultier

Ombre Leather by Tom Ford for Men

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau Intense for Men

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum for woman

Experimentum Crucis by Etat Libre d’Orange

Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum

1) Paco Rabanne Fame

Paco Rabanne Fame (Image via Amazon)

Paco Rabanne's Fame is an exquisite liquid fragrance, presented in a 50 milliliter bottle, priced at $79.30 on Amazon. This fruity-floral scent is designed for all-time wear, boasting a fresh and energetic aura. Fame is crafted from high-quality ingredients that adhere strictly to production standards, ensuring the product does not expire.

Pros:

Fresh scent

High quality

Con:

Pricey

2) Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum (Image via Amazon)

Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum, a spray form fragrance available in 100 milliliters, is priced at $65 on Amazon. It unveils with lavender blossom, juicy pear, and bergamot, leading to a heart of crème de coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid, finished with sensual musks and creamy woods.

This paraben-free scent promises a long-lasting fragrance, ideal for those who adore a dreamy blend of aromatic indulgence.

Pros:

Long-lasting

Paraben-free

Con:

Specific taste

3) Black Opium Eau de Parfum from Yves Saint Laurent

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum (Image via Amazon)

YSL's Black Opium Eau de Parfum is available on Amazon for $74.33 for three fluid ounces. This entrancing aroma brings together jasmine sambac, cedar, labdanum, and other spices. It is a casual fragrance that is primarily aimed at women. It boasts a lingering aroma, ideal for individuals who love a strong, seductive fragrance.

Pros:

Captivating scent

Long-lasting

Con:

Potentially overpowering

4) Good Girl Eau de Parfum by Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum (Image via Amazon)

Priced $122, this Carolina Herrera perfume combines tuberose and Sambac Jasmine for a captivating and long-lasting fragrance. At the same time, this perfume ensures a luxurious scent experience with amazing floral notes.

Pros:

Captivating smell

Lasts a long time

Con:

Pricey

5) Scandal Le Parfum from Jean Paul Gaultier

Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Le Parfum (Image via Amazon)

Jean Paul Gaultier's Scandal Le Parfum, a liquid scent in a 100-milliliter package, is priced at $84 on Amazon. This Eau de Parfum for adults features a feminine, intimate, powdery pink essence. Scandal stands out with its bottle design and the brand's signature audacity, making it a choice for those who dare to be different.

Pros:

Unique design

Feminine scent

Con:

Price is on the higher side

6) Ombre Leather by Tom Ford for Men

Ombre Leather by Tom Ford for men (Image via Amazon)

Ombre leather by Tom Ford combines cardamom, leather, jasmine sambac, amber, moss, and patchouli for a strikingly different fragrance. This eau de parfum is great for the seasons of fall and winter. After applying this, its fragrance lasts throughout the day, providing an enduring scent experience. Available on Amazon at $175, leather fragrance lovers can count on this product.

Pros:

Complex scent

Natural ingredients

Con:

Seasonal use

7) Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau Intense for Men

Light Blue Eau Intense by Dolce & Gabbana for men (Image via Amazon)

Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Eau Intense brings a woody aquatic fragrance from a seaside forest. Priced $72.40 at Walmart, this eau de parfum features frozen grapefruit, mandarin orange, sea water, juniper, amberwood, and musk. It is an intense version of the classic Light Blue, offering a fresh and grounding experience that is perfect for summer.

Pros:

Fresh aroma

Intense version

Con:

Specific use for seasons

8) Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum for woman

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (Image via Amazon)

The 3.4 oz bottle of Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum by Viktor & Rolf retails on Amazon for $87.84. The creators behind this floral fragrance prioritized both longevity and authenticity in their creation. This fragrance is perfect for those who want a powerful yet sophisticated floral scent.

Pros:

Floral fragrance

Long-lasting

Con:

Price is high

9) Experimentum Crucis by Etat Libre d’Orange

Experimentum Crucis by Etat Libre d’Orange (Image via Amazon)

Etat Libre d’Orange's Experimentum Crucis, inspired by Newton's theory of light, is a unique eau de parfum with a blend of cumin, apple, litchi, rose, jasmine, honey, akigalawood, patchouli, and musk. Priced $196.96 at Walmart, this fragrance embodies the spirit of innovation and individuality.

Pros:

Unique scent

Skin-friendly

Con:

May not suit everyone's taste

10) Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum

Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum (Image via Amazon)

Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum is available in spray format with a volume of 3.4 fluid ounces for $150.00 on the brand's official website. Assuring long-lasting protection against body odor, this fragrance blends wood, spicy, jasmine, and fruity notes. Beautifully packaged in an opulent aroma meant to motivate and inspire, it is a monument to joy and sophistication.

Pros:

Mindblowing fragrance

Long-lasting

Con:

May seem expensive

Famous perfume houses like Lancôme, Paco Rabanne, and Yves Saint Laurent have made an indelible mark with their best-selling perfumes. Their unique blend of classic and modern styles makes their wares suitable for a wide range of consumers.