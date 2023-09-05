Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Layering Oils: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Tory Burch, a mid-tier luxurious fashion house, released its newest collection of fragrances, called 'The Essence of Dreams Layering Oils'. Tory Burch, the executive chairman and chief creative officer for her namesake brand, launched a new format of perfume scents into this new collection.

A year ago, Burch debuted the Essence of Dreams fragrance collection, the brand's first batch of perfumes in collaboration with Shiseido, another fragrance licensee. On August 31, 2023, Tory and WWD exchanged an email in which she described her inspiration for developing the masterpiece known as Essence of Dreams Layering Oils.

"We created layering oils to give people a new way to think about fragrance. I wanted to capture the purest forms of vetiver, sandalwood, and rose. They are luxurious and beautiful to wear alone, or layered to enhance another scent you love."

Essence of Dreams Layering Oils (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tory Burch's Essence of Dreams Layering Oils consists of three different oils,—essence of rose blends, essence of vetiver, and essence of sandalwood— designed to be layered in one or even to wear alone. Each perfume contains avocado oil, vitamin E, and olive oil housed in Malin Ericson-designed bottles. Tory Burch's Essence Layering Oils is available in stores and online through Nordstrom, and each bottle is priced at $60.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Layering Oils is powered by the founder's creative mindset

Tory Burch, first established in 2004 by the American fashion designer, offers high-quality products and unique styles that cater to its consumers' wide range of needs. The brand's fragrance collection was first introduced in 2013 and soon started competing with others.

In the continuation of the conversation between Burch and WWD, she revealed how she understood people's approach to fragrances and choices for them.

Burch added:

"I have definitely seen a shift in the way people approach fragrance. It isn't about wearing the same one for years, it's about experimenting with different scents based on your mood."

Forbes listed the brand's founder as the 88th most powerful woman in the world in 2020. She is best known for her philanthropic work and generated a lifestyle brand of millions of dollars in about a very short period. Her mindset of understanding the audience and their evolving perspective needs for fragrances turned out well for the brand's newest perfume collection.

The following list provides further information on the three sets of essence oils:

Essence of Rose : This essence oil consists of Bulgarian rose extract, upcycled rose water, bergamot, a morning dew accord, and musk.

: This essence oil consists of Bulgarian rose extract, upcycled rose water, bergamot, a morning dew accord, and musk. Essence of Vetiver: This essence oil contains Madagascan vetiver, ambrette absolute, bergamot, black pepper extract, and coriander seeds.

This essence oil contains Madagascan vetiver, ambrette absolute, bergamot, black pepper extract, and coriander seeds. Essence of Sandalwood: This essence oil contains Australian sandalwood, balsamic extract, and cedar.

The company's most recent fragrance collection has demonstrated its dedication to providing the world with cutting-edge and opulent scent options. The newest collection contains special ingredients such as rose, vetiver, sandalwood, etc. Tory Burch continues to make her mark in the fashion and fragrance industry, providing unique and elegant options for those seeking to explore and experiment with scents for every mood.