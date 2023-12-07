Tressed Out: Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, and other celebrity hair transformations to take cues from

Where do we go to find inspiration for a ravaging hair transformation? The celebrities should be given the credit where the credit is due. Celebrities have been the major inspiration for new hairstyles, haircuts, or a complete transformation. From complementing colors to luscious layers or bold chop celebrities, there are too many to name.

The A-listers change their haircuts or styles too often, one day they have lustrous locks, and the other day they are seen spotting a bob. This might confuse the ones normally taking hints from these stars, whether it's hair dyes or a chop. Many stars have gone through rapid transformation this year.

Gorgeous hair transformation of celebrities for hairstyle inspo

Celebrities like Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, and more have recently gone through some major hair transformations that anyone can take cues from. Many of the other celebrities, like Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian, have switched up their hairstyle game. To achieve a stellar hairstyle like these celebrities, one can take a deep dive into their hairstyle.

1) Kim Kardashian

The Skims and KKW founder, Kim Kardashian, is one to look out for when it comes to hairstyle inspirations. She mostly had pitch-black wavy hair that came down to her hips, but she recently changed her hair game and turned her hair into a gorgeous shade of honey blonde. She had a similar shade known as the cozy blonde just a year ago.

2) Brad Pitt

The Seven Years in Tibet actor is also a great person to take hair transformation cues from. Throughout the year 2022, he was seen sporting long hair with a simple cut. He mostly had his hair back brushed. Brad Pitt recently changed from his long-do hairstyle into a spirited chop and flaunted it with a spiked hairdo that fell in different ways.

3) Rihanna

The Rude Boy singer was also among the A-listers who amped up the hair color game this year. Rihanna, who mostly donned black and pin-straight hair this year, changed it up with a blonde color with some dark brown highlights near the root. To style her new blonde statement, she went for a flowy and wavy look.

4) Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh went through a major hair transformation this year. The Oppenheimer star went from a sleek haircut to a bold buzz cut and flaunted it at the 2023 Met Gala. She did not shy away from flaunting the new cut and experimented with raging hair colors like frosty blonde, fiery orange, and baby pink while keeping the roots dark.

5) Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez came up with her edition of hair transformation this year. The Calm Down singer used to sport a long and sleek long bob with a pitch-black hair color. But she amped up her hair game this time by growing out her hair. She also had a haircut with mid-length locks and styled it in waves. Her brownish-black hair color is slightly on the dark honey side.

It seems bold and gorgeous hair transformation is the trend of the season, as per these A-listers. Other stars like Eva Longoria, Katie Holmes, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Hannah Godwin, Namjoon, Emma D’Arcy, Julia Garner, and more have gone through some amazing transformations that are perfect to take inspiration from.