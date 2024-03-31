Vacation launches Orange Gelée: Cost and Benefits

Dubbed the pioneer of leisure-enhancing sunscreen, Vacation has launched yet another SPF called the Orange Gelée, which is a revamp or rather a relaunch of Bain de Soleil's 90s classic sunscreen by the same name. Bain de Soleil's Orange Gelée garnered the likes of celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Tom Ford, and Michael Kors.

However, the sunscreen with an SPF level of 4 was discontinued in 2019 owing to the low level of SPF as well as diminished popularity globally. The discontinuation of the Bain de Soleil product resulted in retaliation from beauty enthusiasts and fans of the sunscreen, who also created a petition to bring back the Bain de Soleil product.

Vacation is known for bringing new-age SPF formulas to beauty enthusiasts, and the brand started the 'Orange Gelée Revival Project' in 2023, which resulted in a reimagined formula of the iconic orange gel SPF. Vacation's newly launched Orange Gelée retails for $23 and is available on the brand's official website.

More details on Vacation's reimagine Orange Gelée SPF formulation

Launched in the 1920s, Bain de Soleil's orange gel SPF was a cult favorite amongst beach-going beauty enthusiasts. The Bain de Soleil product had a delectable fragrance and offered a glowy radiance to the skin. Post-discontinuation, fans of the orange gel-like sunscreen were buying secondhand as well as expired tubes of the product at whopping costs online.

Vacation decided to recreate the iconic sunscreen by incorporating its selling points like the scent, packaging, and feel in a modern-day formula that offers sun protection. The leisure-enhancing sunscreen brand commented on its revival project by stating:

"The Orange Gelèe Revival Project is a joint initiative between Vacation® and Orange Gelee fans to bring back the beloved product by Summer 2024."

The sunscreen brand mentions that the revamped version of the beloved orange-textured sunscreen has been developed alongside a panel of eleven members called the Orange Gelée advisory board. These eleven members are fans of the iconic orange-textured sunscreens and hone their experience as beauty experts, dermatologists, and professionals in the beauty industry.

With butter and natural oils added for maximum sun protection, Vacation's redesigned formula provides SPF 30 protection. Packaged in a sleek aluminum tube, the Orange Gelée delivers broad-spectrum protection in a classic orange shade. infused with a legendary fragrance from the French Riviera that includes notes of bergamot, saffron, and cloves.

Some of the skin-loving ingredients present in the newly launched Vacation SPF 30 are Vitamin E, shea butter and candelilla wax, coconut and tamanu oils, saffron and bergamot peel, as well as jojoba and maracuja.

The sunscreen features an updated mineral oil-free formula that is cruelty-free, octinoxate and oxybenzone-free, paraben and PEG-free and is a dermatologist-tested vegan formula. The newly launched Vacation sunscreen rubs clear on all skin tones and delivers the iconic St.Tropez shine that beauty enthusiasts adore. It is a balm-to-oil formula which melts on the skin, leaving a moisturized and silky feel along with hydrating and nourishing benefits.

Retailing for $23, the newly launched Vacation Orange Gelée SPF 30 is available on the leisure-enhancing sunscreen brand's official website. Beauty enthusiasts can also view the brand's journey of reformulating the Bain de Soleil sunscreen on their website in the form of updates.