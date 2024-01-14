Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask for acne: Benefits, uses and other details

Dubbed “Worth its weight in GOLD”, the Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask has been making headlines across social media platforms, with beauty enthusiasts and influencers raving about the product. The Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask fades stubborn blemishes and dark spots along with improving uneven texture and brightening the skin naturally in just 10 minutes.

Gleamin is a startup that launched in 2019 in New Zealand with three best-selling products - the Vitamin C clay mask, a moisturizer and a brightening serum all of which are cruelty-free, vegan and aim to render glowing skin.

The new-age skincare brand is extremely sure about its formulation and claims that beauty enthusiasts can have their money back within 30 days if they don’t witness results after using the Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask. The Vitamin C mask retails for $39.99 on Gleamin’s official website and is available across retail platforms like Amazon and Walmart.

Benefits of using the Vitamin C Clay Gleamin Mask

The Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask is a natural treatment infused with a super-dose of turmeric, aloe vera, desert lime, Vitamin C, and Kakadu plum. All of these ingredients detoxify the pores, fade hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, and blemishes, and leave the skin radiant and glowing within 10 minutes of application.

The clay mask has a creamy, clay-like texture, is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, certified vegan, and comes with an amazing applicator brush. The Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask is dermatologist-recommended and ideal for all skin types.

Let's take a look at the benefits:

Infused with certified organic extracts: The Vitamin C Gleamin mask is infused with natural and organic extracts which are ethically sourced superfoods that feed the skin what it exactly needs. Since it is unscented, gluten-free, alcohol-free, and synthetic-free, the chances of an adverse reaction are reduced.

Offers quick results: As per Gleamin’s consumer testing results, 93% of consumers strongly agree on the fact that the Vitamin C mask fades dark spots and age spots, 97% of consumers agree that the mask makes the skin appear brighter, and 87% of consumers strongly agree that the Vitamin C Gleamin mask improved the overall appearance of their skin in just one use.

Targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation: Gleamin’s Vitamin C-infused mask targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and offers expensive facial-like results at home. The mask’s formula tackles acne scars and reverses skin damage, revealing an improved skin texture and visibly improving skin tone to offer a bare face glow.

How to use the Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask for acne

Gleamin’s official website has mentioned clear steps for using the Vitamin C clay mask.

The first step is to cleanse the face to remove dirt, oil, and grime, and then apply the mask evenly to the face using the applicator brush. Wait for 10 minutes for the mask to dry completely and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry with a clean towel and proceed with the normal toning and moisturizing skincare regime.

The brand states that the clay mask must be used two to three times a week for best results. Additionally, beauty enthusiasts can use the Vitamin C clay mask for full face application or T-zone or spot application.

Owing to its natural ingredient formulation paired with the benefits of Vitamin C, the Vitamin C Clay Gleamin mask has earned praise from beauty pages like Instyle, ELLE, Vogue, and Marie Claire:

"The clean, all-natural ingredients in this mask leave the skin looking radiant after just one use."