Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty: Availability, deals, and all you need to know

Following the two for $3 mix-and-match breakfast promotion that started on August 22, Wendy's is now introducing a limited-time, pumpkin spice-flavored Frosty to its menus from September 12 onwards. A nationwide rollout of the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew was announced by the fast food giant on Wednesday, September 6. As such, all participating Wendy’s locations will now offer these two varities of pumpkin-flavored drinks.

With the introduction of the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, Wendy's gives a taste of autumn in every mouthful and every sip. Addressing the same topic, Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Wendy’s, said during a press release:

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty. From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

Customers may purchase any amount of these two pumpkin-flavored varieties for just $2 starting from September 12 onwards until the year end.

Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty will be available until the end of 2023

The drinks are here for a limited period of time (Image via Wendy's)

Wendy's has had success experimenting with the flavors of its Frosty. As the sixth flavor in this drink's history, pumpkin spice joins the ranks of limited-edition flavors such as peppermint, strawberry, and birthday cake.

According to Wendy’s, the new flavor combines the same creamy, delicious texture that fans of Frosty are accustomed to. In addition, it has hints of pumpkin and a mixture of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a sense of traditional autumnal flavours in every bite.

Along with the company's standard Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and caramel, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will be offered at a price of $2. Talking about the drink, John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation of Wendy’s, stated:

"We're always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy's twist, and that's exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be. We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can't find anywhere else."

The two types of Pumpkin Spice Frosty are as follows:

Pumpkin Spice Frosty: Frosty enthusiasts will recognize and enjoy Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty's characteristic creamy texture, which is combined with pumpkin flavoring and a blend of toasty spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Frosty enthusiasts will recognize and enjoy Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty's characteristic creamy texture, which is combined with pumpkin flavoring and a blend of toasty spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew: The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew is served over ice. It combines the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty with silky, cold-brewed coffee, and traditional Frosty creamer to create the ideal pumpkin pick-me-up.

On November 15, 1969, Dave Thomas opened the doors of Wendy's in Columbus, Ohio. The fast food establishment has since become well-known for its fresh beef square patties and cold sweets. The restaurant company is now well-known for its crispy chicken products, burgers, fries, and seasoned potatoes. Apart from that, Wendy's is also famous for their drinks, like the aforementioned ones, that people should go and grab quickly before they are gone.