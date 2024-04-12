What are Alex Morgan's beauty essentials? Product details and costs

Alex Morgan is an acclaimed soccer champion, a two-time Women's World Cup winner with the US Women's National Team (USWNT), and an Olympic Gold and Bronze medallist. Her exceptional skills on the field are always in demand, and she makes sure to always have a few beauty essential items with her on the go.

Alex Morgan has curated a collection of skincare and makeup products that cater to her busy lifestyle and demanding schedule.

From skincare solutions that revive and rejuvenate to makeup essentials that enhance her natural beauty, each item in Alex's beauty arsenal plays a crucial role in her daily routine.

Also Read: What is Naomi Osaka's skincare and haircare routine?

What are Alex Morgan's beauty essentials?

Alex Morgan's beauty essential list consists of a good facial, shampoo, concealer, foundation, an under-eye pen, and perfume.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - $30

Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation

Pür Cosmetics 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer - $24

Too Faced Bronzer- $29

1) Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - $30

The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser (Image via lauramercier.com)

The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer has SPF 30 and 20, different shades, and a price tag of $54. With key ingredients like Macadamia, Kukui Seed Oils, and Glycerin, the product claims to soften facial lines with a hydrating feeling to the skin.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, Alex Morgan revealed using the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser because it is light and easy to apply when a game is being televised.

"I wear waterproof mascara during training or games, and depending on whether or not a game is televised, I'll wear Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, because it's light and easy to apply."

Also Read: Best relief balms from Serena Williams' lifestyle brand Will Perform

2) Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation - $57

The Amazonian Clay Foundation by Tarte (Image via tartecosmetics.com)

For her daily makeup routine, Alex Morgan prefers the Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation due to its airy, full coverage, and long-lasting power. This foundation comes in 44 shades for various skin colors. The product achieves the poreless effect on fine lines, creases, and wrinkle visibility reduction through its poreless technology use.

It is powered by ethically sourced clay from Amazon, which is supplemented with vitamin E, resulting in a lasting soft, matte texture for up to sixteen hours without smudging. While speaking to Vogue, she revealed that she uses the Tarte Clay foundation when she wants her makeup to last long.

3) Pür Cosmetics 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer - $24

Pür Cosmetics 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer (Image via purcosmetics.com)

Pür cosmetics 4-in-1 sculpting concealer helps Alex Morgan mask any imperfections on her face. This product has medium to full coverage and contains sodium hyaluronate, caffeine, and an energy complex in its formulation. In the same interview with Vogue, she shared that she likes to use the Pür Cosmetics concealer and Tarte foundation.

This lightweight product easily blends on the skin for contouring, sculpting, and highlighting purposes, while still moisturizing it.

4)Too Faced Bronzer- $36

Bronzer by Too Faced (Image via toofaced.Com)

Alex Morgan, in the same interview with Cosmopolitan, mentioned that she likes to pair her tinted moisturizer with the Too Faced Bronzer.

"I'll wear Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer because it's light and easy to apply, and Too Faced Bronzer."

The Too Faced bronzer comes in two different shades, namely Caramel Cocoa and Golden Cocoa. With ingredients like real cocoa, it claims to impart a natural bronzed look.

Also Read: 7 NBA players-inspired beard styles for 2024

Alex Morgan's list of beauty essentials consists of products like tinted moisturizers, bronzers, concealers, and foundation. They are products she likes to put on during her game sessions and also during normal times as well.