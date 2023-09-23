What is the 'Apocalypse Hair' trend? Everything about the style initiated by London Fashion Week SS24

The 'Apocalypse Hair' trend popularised by Ashley Williams made a triumphant comeback at the LFW SS24. The 'apocalypse hair' trend involves long, pastel-pink, unkempt hairstyles. This look is highlighted with baby knits made of bobby court jester hats, 16th-century face masks, hoodies, face-recognition-blocking headwear, and hoodies with hysteric prints.

Ashley Williams and Alex Brownsell, two prominent figures in the world of fashion, made a joint return to the runway during LFW SS24, after a two-year absence. With the 'apocalypse hair' trend, they wanted to highlight their collection's 'end of the world' look.

To emphasize the same, they showcased the primordial or the apocalyptic hunt looks, commemorating the pre- and post-civilization times.

Further details unfurled about the 'apocalypse hair' trend - the style initiated by the London Fashion Show SS24

Celebrating this 'apocalypse hair' trend models were seen carrying accessories made of carved wood in the shape of Hello Kitty.

They sported Uggs coined with sayings and messy pink ballet sandals while treading the LFW SS24 runway with Britney Spears’s “Everytime” playing in the background. The beauty by Isamaya Ffrench and Brownsell makeup line finished off this 'apocalypse hair' makeup look.

Check out some significant details about this 'apocalypse makeup' trend.

All about the eyes

Following the 'crying girl' makeup look, Ffrench created this 'apocalypse makeup' look by shading the socket lines with brown eye-shadow tints and blending them with inward strokes with gloss on the eyelids.

With these two makeup looks, Ffrench wanted to showcase the present generation's upset about the world. Brownsell specified this makeover, saying,

"These people are confused about where they are; they are peasants that are in the future. They’ve cut bits off or got matted mullets because they have never had to do hair care and styling, so they are navigating that."

It's the 'apocalypse hair' trend!

When it is all about the hairstyle for the 'apocalypse makeup' trend, Brownsell catered to the traditional medieval peasant looks, transporting them to the year 3000 but with a contemporary touch. For Brownsell, the varied hairstyles were also the game-changers that followed custom-made wigs with unkempt textures. It was the 'un-cut hair' look that Alex wanted to portray.

Explaining this 'apocalypse hair' trend as one of the cookie points for this hair makeup trend, Brownsell said,

"Someone has transported them to the year 3000, and so they are still embracing their traditional medieval looks but with a modern edge because they had to get dressed in something else. With the hair, we wanted to embrace that. If you see the pink one, as it trails off, it’s soft through the ends and uncut."

To make the 'apocalypse makeup' more powerful, the models were made to sport dyed wigs in a futuristic color palette of pastel-pink and champagne-bleached blonde hairstyles, followed by a 'cosplay' brown-tinted wig with a new blend. Concerning the same, Brownsell clarified,

"We’ve cut a cosplay fringe in and used an iridescent brown color to create the texture of that cosplay synthetic hair."

The hairpieces were custom-made, individually taking up to 12 hours to complete, and had to be specially assembled because of the hair length. The pink-hued one, for instance, was prepared by using a ladder! Following the same, Browswell said,

"You can’t buy hair that long, so we have to fake it. It looks like lingerie in the back of the hair because it has this big gadget you don’t see."

Some models, such as painter Claire Barrow, were given individualistic, disheveled bedhead hair looks.

Alex Brownsell and Ashley Williams have been working together on fashion shows for ten years, which is a testament to their shared aesthetics and close-knit friendship. Their 'apocalypse hair' trend, as witnessed on the London Fashion Week SS24 runway, was one of the thriving instances.