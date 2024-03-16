What is Ariana Grande’s skincare routine?

Ariana Grande is one of the top American singers and songwriters. She is the most-streamed female artist on Apple Music and has 14 songs with over a billion streams on Spotify. Thank U, Next, Into You, and 7 Rings are some of her most-streamed songs, and now, she is also the successful owner of R.E.M. Beauty.

In 2024, Ariana Grande started her journey with R.E.M. Beauty and it is now one of the popular choice of beauty brands among many celebs and skincare enthusiasts. She recently shared a little sneak-peak into her skincare routine while showing her makeup routine to Vogue. Let's discover what the owner of the R.E.M. Beauty uses for her skincare.

What skincare products does Ariana Grande use?

Even though Ariana didn't show every step of her skincare routine in the Vogue video, she revealed what skincare products she uses to prep her skin before makeup. Those skincare products are:

Sarah Ford Biocell Oxygen Serum

La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream

Elta MD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

R.E.M. Beauty Undereye Cooling Balm

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

1) Sarah Ford Biocell Oxygen Serum

Ariana Grande started her skincare routine with this serum. The singer stated that she has been using Sarah Ford products for a couple of years now, and it has been keeping her skin healthy with smooth skin texture and less irritation. This particular face serum is good for anti-aging and contains Hyaluronic acid and Witch Hazel. It is available for $90 on the brand's website.

2) La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream

After the serum, Ariana Grande uses this moisturizer from La Mer, which she mixes with her SPF for better protection. The moisturizer is ideal for balanced to dry skin and is good for fine lines and wrinkles. La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream is available starting from $100 on Sephora.

3) Elta MD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

This is the sunscreen that Ariana mixed with her moisturizer to prep her skin. It is a lightweight and oil-free face sunscreen suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin. It contains active ingredients like zinc oxide and octinoxate with beneficial components such as niacinamide. It is available for $43 on the brand's website.

4) R.E.M. Beauty Undereye Cooling Balm

After moisturizing the face, Ariana Grande used this eye cream for her brand. In the video, she mentioned that it is one of her favorite products, and it is perfect for setting the best base for eye makeup. This balm contains a blend of ingredients like gotu kola, caffeine, and mushroom extract. It is available for $24 on the brand's official website.

5) Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

At the last step of her skin-prep, Ariana used the Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask. This under-eye mask contains pure retinol with super bio-hyaluronic acid and hydroxyproline. It is a super hydrating eye mask with anti-aging benefits and is available on Sephora starting from $20.

This was Ariana Grande's complete skincare routine as shown in the Vogue video. After that, she also completed her makeup, which included the following products:

R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Foundation in shade Light 8NW

R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Concealer in shade Light 4G

Anastasia Vanilla Setting Powder

Mac Eyebrow Styler in shade Fling

Nuria 2 contour

R.E.M. Beauty Miss Mercury Highlight

Bobbi Brown Bare Nudes Eye Shadow Palette

R.E.M. Beauty Multi-Use Eye Stick in shade Intergalactic

Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil

Dior Rosy Glow Blush in shade 004 Coral

R.E.M. Beauty Flourishing Volumizing Mascara

R.E.M. Beauty Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker

Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

R.E.M. Beauty On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss

Fenty Setting Spray (Not for sale anymore)

MOD Vanilla

To see her complete makeup look, visit the official Vogue YouTube channel.