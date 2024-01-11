What is Ayurvedic beauty? The surging skincare trend explored

Originating more than 5000 years ago, Ayurvedic beauty has made a comeback in the beauty arena, with multiple brands incorporating natural ingredients backed by Ayurveda into their product formulations.

The concept of Ayurvedic beauty derives from two words: Ayur, meaning life, and Veda, meaning knowledge or science. It comprises the use of herbs and natural ingredients for overall health and well-being.

Ayurveda emphasizes the three energies that are determined by specific mental, emotional, and physical characteristics and relate to the universal elements of water, fire, space, air, and earth.

Akash Mehta, co-founder of Ayurvedic beauty brand Fable & Mane, commented on incorporating and preserving the concept of Ayurveda into beauty products, stating:

“It’s a vast field with room for interpretation, and different brands may emphasize different aspects of Ayurvedic knowledge. This is what makes it exciting.”

Principles of Ayurvedic beauty influence skin concerns and overall wellbeing

Ayurvedic beauty highlights the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—that influence the outward expression of the skin and the internal processes of the body.

Vata skin pertains to space and wind. A Vata-dominant individual has rough and dry skin that features wrinkles. Beauty enthusiasts with this skin type must moisturize their skin and increase their water intake.

Pitta skin pertains to fire and water. People with the pitta dominant skin type have oily skin that is prone to rosacea and acne. Hence, this skin type requires topical products that have anti-inflammatory properties.

Kapha skin pertains to water and earth. Individuals with kapha-dominant skin often have whiteheads, acne, and water retention issues. One must use exfoliation products to reduce the dominance of kapha on the skin.

What makes Ayurvedic beauty different from other beauty concepts like Japanese beauty or Korean beauty is that it doesn’t focus solely on cosmetic outcomes.

The principles of Ayurvedic beauty influence one’s skin concerns and well-being through concepts like:

Nourishment: When one consumes antioxidant and vitamin-rich products, it nourishes the body and aligns with the specific dosha. Since food has an impact on skin health, Ayurveda targets the skin inside out.

Self-care: Oiling, tongue scrapping, and dry brushing-like practices originate from age-old Ayurveda practices that signify self-care for healthy skin and hair. Brands like Fable & Mane and Inde Wild propagate the Ayurveda-based beauty practice of oiling the tresses regularly.

Harmony between mind and body: Ayurveda-based beauty takes an individualized approach and stresses the mind-body connection. Since stress influences how the skin behaves, this beauty practice focuses on emotional well-being and physical well-being to keep skincare and haircare concerns at bay.

Ayurvedic beauty products trending in the beauty arena

With multiple brands incorporating Ayurvedic beauty concepts and ingredients into their formulations, beauty enthusiasts are in for a treat.

RANAVAT Brightening Saffron Serum (£135.00)

This brightening serum by Ranavat is an award-winning formulation ideal for all skin types. It is infused with saffron, considered to be a magic elixir in Ayurveda-based beauty. Revealing youthful skin, the serum firms, brightens, and evens out the complexion.

Inde Wild Lip Balm (£18)

Known for its hair oil formula, Inde Wild’s Dewy Lip Treatment has garnered positive reviews owing to its ability to increase lip moisture by 114% for eight hours. The lip balm is rooted in Ayurveda, as claimed by the brand, and is a vegan formula that biomimics the benefits of ghee for dry, chapped lips.

FABLE & MANE HoliRoots™ Repairing Hair Mask (£29.90)

The HoliRoots repairing hair mask is formulated with mango butter, banana, and coconut cream to repair stressed and damaged hair. It is a rich and nourishing treatment that hydrates the hair and repairs external stressor-induced damage.

Ayurveda-based beauty has recently garnered a lot of attention owing to the shift of consumers from chemical to nature-based products for their skin and hair health.