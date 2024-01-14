What is bacne? Treatments and products for back acne explored 

Back acne, or bacne, develops in the back area and is caused by the accumulation of sweat, dirt, oil, and dead skin cells trapped in the skin’s pores.

People who are engrossed in fitness, regularly carry backpacks, or are too lazy to repeatedly change their outfits often suffer from acne, as clothes and equipment create friction on the back and cause acne formations.

While most people are aware of facial acne and its causes, bacne is often misunderstood as an allergic reaction and can get worse if not treated on time. Hence, taking timely measures like over-the-counter topicals, clean clothes, and skin-friendly detergents will more than reduce back acne and prevent it from happening again.

Just like facial acne, the common symptoms and appearance of back acne look like whiteheads, blackheads, and red bumps.

At-home treatments to prevent bacne

Bacne is prominent in areas like the upper back and the shoulders, however, it can develop all over the back, torso, and waist area. Back acne can be painful when it's red and inflamed, while other times it can be a combination of nodules, blackheads, and whiteheads.

To avoid back acne at home, one must make lifestyle changes that prevent the clogging of pores and the formation of follicles on the back. One can undertake the following at-home treatments to prevent bacne:

Avoid using harsh skincare products like physical scrubs, astringents, antibacterial soaps, or body wash products with fragrances.

It is important to shower immediately after physical activities that cause sweating and after an outdoor activity.

Avoid using loofah or skin sponges that hang in the bathroom, as the steam from the shower can cause the growth of fungus and bacteria on the loofah.

If it is not possible to immediately shower after a physically strenuous activity, keep a change of clean clothes handy.

Make sure to wash clothing and bed linens formulated for hypoallergenic skin. Additionally, one can wear sweat-wicking and loose-fitting clothes made with cotton, allowing the skin to breathe.

Additionally, it is important to use a clean towel for wiping the body and to ensure the towel is either alternated with another one or cleansed at least twice a week to reduce the risk of bacterial acne on the back.

Products that reduce and soothe bacne

1) Versed Back-up Plan Acne-Control Body Mist ($28.33)

This mist by Versed is to remove pesky bacne as it is infused with 2% salicylic acid, which targets and prevents back acne. It is a 360-degree continuous spray that soothes inflammation, controls breakouts in the shoulder and back area, and consists of tea tree and witch hazel oil.

Since the spray is packaged in a non-aerosol bottle, it has a quick drying time and doesn’t leave a stain or residue on clothes. Additionally, the Versed Acne-Control Body Mist is fragrance-, paraben-, and phthalate-free.

2) Murad Acne Bodywash ($48)

The Murad Acne Bodywash is a triple-action cleanser that cleanses the skin deeply to reduce and eliminate breakouts all over the body. It is infused with salicylic and glycolic acids that penetrate deeply and prevent bacne. It also features date-seed power for exfoliation of pores, along with liquorice root and green tea to soothe and protect inflamed skin.

3) Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Scrub ($9.77)

Neutrogena’s Body Clear Acne and Body Scrub is infused with 2% salicylic acid that gently exfoliates the body and scrubs away dead skin cells. The body scrub penetrates the pores to offer smooth and clear skin. Neutrogena’s body scrub is devoid of plastic microbeads and can be used daily because it has a non-pore-clogging formula.

Back acne is a common occurrence in teenagers and adults and can be treated at home as well as with topical application methods. Knowing about the same helps individuals treat it better without undergoing prolonged inflammation.