What is Bae Suzy's 10-minute skincare routine?

Bae Suzy is one of the most renowned personalities in the South Korean industry. Start-up star began her career with JYP Entertainment as a member of K-pop girl group, Miss A, in 2010. Since then Bae Suzy has been enthralling the audience with her singing and acting prowess. As seen in her movie and public appearances, the actress also stands out among Korean idol-actors due to her flawless skin and facial features.

Bae Suzy has shared her skincare routine on a show called SBS Hanbam, which became popular among beauty enthusiasts. Her skincare regimen is pretty simple and can be completed within ten minutes.

More details about Bae Suzy's 10-minute skincare routine

On several occasions, actress Bae Suzy is spotted with a bare face without any tint or second layer of makeup, as seen in her Instagram pictures. The secret to her natural glowing appearance is a ten-minute skincare routine. It is also known as the 4-2-4 cleansing technique, referring to the number of minutes dedicated to each step. Here are the three steps involved:

1) Oil cleansing

Bae Suzy's skincare routine begins with oil cleansing. She massages the product for four minutes in an upward and circular motion, removing her makeup properly.

2) Foam cleansing

After the oil massage, the makeup or dirt gets absorbed by the oil and the next process is to lather with foam. The foam wash helps to deep cleanse the face and remove the build-ups while unclogging the pores. This process is to be done for two minutes.

3) Water cleansing

The final step in this process is the water cleansing. Bae Suzy starts this process with lukewarm water and then brings the cold water to cleanse her face. This process takes another four minutes to finish.

After the 4-2-4 cleansing method, the actress applies moisturizers, followed by serums and ampoules. Also, she emphasizes on staying hydrated for better results.

Why is Bae Suzy's 10-minute skincare routine so popular?

Using oil as the makeup cleansing routine has been a topic of debate as many experts advise not to use oils for skin because they can clog the pores and worsen the acne-prone skin. However, 4-2-4 cleansing routine, gets appreciation from beauty moguls.

During an interview with SELF Magazine in 2017, a certified dermatologist from Mount Sinai Medical Center, Joshua Zeichner, said:

"Cleansing oils contain hydrating and soothing ingredients that may actually be more effective and less irritating than some traditional cleansers. Oil absorbs oil, which means that these products can effectively remove dirt from and leave the skin clean."

Joshua continued:

"There's a big difference between applying a cosmetically formulated cleansing oil versus rubbing canola from your kitchen onto your skin."

An Australian beauty brand, Sukin, claims that the concept behind using oil is "Like dissolves like". When oil is massaged for cleansing, it absorbs all the dirt and oil from the face that helps to remove clogged pores and dead cells.

The second step of doing foam cleanse is important as it can undo all the process of clogging pores with oil and the leftover build-ups can be removed.

The last step of water wash is a deep cleansing method. While lukewarm water helps to open the pores and extract all the impurities, cold water closes the pores again.

Bae Suzy's ten-minute skincare routine is indeed an effective process to get clear skin. Plus, hydration is equally important.