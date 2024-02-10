What are the benefits of Brazil nuts for acne? Dermatologist explains the perks of this trending TikTok food

Dermatologists and nutritionists have increasingly emphasized the benefits of Brazil nuts for acne, particularly on platforms such as TikTok. With people getting more health conscious, adding these nuts to daily dietary regimens for improved skin is becoming a common practice.

According to National Library of Medicine, these chestnuts from Brazil seem to be an inherent source of selenium. From curing inflammation to saving your skin from environmental harm, selenium can prevent acne outbreaks.

Furthermore, it is hypothesized that the optimal quantity of selenium present in these Amazonian nuts could regulate the thyroid level in the human body, closely related to enhanced skin health. This implies that a well-balanced consumption of Brazil nuts may potentially result in a more radiant complexion.

Studies further explain the benefits of Brazil nuts having healthy fats, and antioxidants. Also, Amazonian nuts also contain anti-inflammatory properties that may help diminish the appearance of acne scars.

Benefits of Brazil Nuts for Acne: Unveiling the facts behind the claims

Native to the Amazon rainforest, these nuts are famous for their buttery flavor. Medical experts consider the selenium element present in these edible seeds to be the most notable factor behind their antioxidant properties. Users' observations and clinical studies support the notion that selenium improves skin texture and quality. Thus, Brazil nuts are a nutritional powerhouse that can be included in the dietary regime for acne management.

Apart from selenium, these nuts also have omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are vital for maintaining the skin's barrier function and hydration. Collectively, these components contribute to the improvement of barrier function, moisture retention, and skin elasticity.

Benefits of Brazil nuts for acne (Image via Freepik)

This nutritional composition protects human skin from environmental irritants and lowers the chances of acne outbreaks. Moreover, the vitamin E and phenol content of these nuts makes them a strong dietary supplement for individuals seeking to improve the appearance and well-being of their skin. Along with preventing acne breakouts, the benefits of Brazil nuts also include skin nourishment.

Knowing that these Amazonian nuts are associated with acne prevention, adding them to a healthy diet may improve skin health.

There are several methods to consume these edible nuts and get a glowing skin.This South American superfood can be enjoyed raw or mixed with other nuts for a nutritious, energizing snack. Their silky texture and subtle taste make them a delightful treat.

Experts advise against excessive consumption of these nuts for acne, despite their potential therapeutic advantages. As per National Library of Medicine, people with selenium sensitivity should avoid these nuts. It is better to restrict daily consumption to a few nuts to prevent negative side effects like selenosis.

This condition may have symptoms including lethargy, nail damage, hair loss and gastrointestinal distress. It will be better to stick to having one or two nuts a day for better health and appearance.

On a separate note, visible skin improvements are not always immediate after dietary modifications, such as the incorporation of Brazil nuts. In addition to professional guidance, patience and consistency are essential for experiencing the skin health benefits of Brazil nuts safely.