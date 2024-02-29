What is Biotin and how does it help your hair?

Biotin, considered vitamin B7 or vitamin H, is an essential B vitamin that impacts the well-being of the human skin, hair, and nails. A smooth texture and clean-cut ends or with no broken tips are considered to be healthy hair and this is where vitamin B7 comes into action. It is necessary for keratin synthesis, the protein responsible for hair structure.

Voluminous hair is something anyone would want. But due to pollution, environmental stress, fast lifestyle, lack of sleep or heredity, hair thinning and hair fall turn out to be common issues. For an all-in-one solution, you can rely on Vitamin H.

Due to this correlation between vitamin B7 and hair health, biotin supplements are frequently utilized to promote and fortify hair growth. Nevertheless, the following brief guide explains how this vitamin promotes hair growth.

Biotin's contribution to Hair Growth

Vitamin H works in hair growth through an improved keratin framework within the human body. Keratin is the key protein compound of human hair. Vitamin H also promotes keratin synthesis and follicle development, and results in thicker hair. To note, this deficiency can result in hair loss and thinning. Apart from natural resources, vitamin B7 supplements can also fulfill the body's deficiencies in vitamin B7.

To prepare biotin powder at home, finely grind one cup of sunflower seeds in a blender. Bake, stirring occasionally, the mixture at 350°F for 10 to 15 minutes, or until it becomes lightly golden. Following cooling, reduce to a fine powder. Store in an airtight container.

Here are some Biotin-rich food items one should know about

Adding vitamin B7-rich foods to the diet can naturally support hair health. Some of the best sources of vitamin B7 include:

Egg yolk and organic meat:

Adding egg yolk to the daily menu is an excellent source of vitamin B7. Organ meats like chicken are rich in vitamin B7 and other vital nutrients.

Nuts and legumes:

Don't forget to add legumes, almonds, and peanuts to your diet. They provide a nutritious snack alternative that is rich in vitamin B7.

Whole grains like oats:

Oats flakes and wheat germ are excellent sources of vitamin H.

Seafoods to try:

Generally, people love seafood items and thankfully, these foods contain this vitamin as well. To mention, salmon is an excellent source of vitamin B7.

Dairy products:

Dairy products such as cheese, milk, and curd can be a trusted source of vitamin H.

Vegetables:

Vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, and spinach can be great sources to consume for vitamin B7 and other vitamins.

Biotin in Hair Care

The effects of vitamin H on hair growth have been studied. The results are encouraging, especially for the cases with vitamin B7 deficiency. In such cases, supplementation has produced observable gains in hair thickness, volume, and scalp coverage.

It's crucial to remember that people who are vitamin B12 deficient benefit the most from biotin. Also, the influence of supplements on hair growth may be less noticeable if there is no underlying vitamin B7 deficiency.

Based on studies, Vitamin H may be able to stop hair loss, particularly in those who are vitamin B7 deficient. Research has indicated that consistent use of biotin can help in preventing hair loss. Addressing this deficiency through diet or supplementation has shown positive outcomes in reducing hair loss and promoting hair health.