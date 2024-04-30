What are the body care products Dutch footballer Virgil van Dijk swears by?

Dutch international footballer Virgil van Dijk plays as a central defender for Liverpool in the Premier League. Since joining the Reds in January 2018, Van Dijk has been outstanding and is now the club’s captain.

He’s dubbed as the “best defender in the world” by several football fans and former football greats alike, including English former pro footballer Ben Foster and English former football player Michael Owen.

In a video for the 10 Things I Can’t Live Without segment of GQ Sports dated November 2022, Virgil van Dijk shared the body care products he swears by as a sportsman.

Virgil van Dijk’s body care essentials are full of moisturizing ingredients

Zwitsal Baby Oil ($12)

In the video with GQ Sports where Virgil van Dijk unveiled the items he can’t live without, he revealed one of his trusty essentials for keeping dry skin at bay, a routine that his mother started when he was still a baby.

Zwitsal baby oil (Image via @zwitsallebanon/ Instagram)

Talking to GQ Sports about his body care essential, the Dutch football star said:

“Baby oil, obviously, it sounds pretty simple. My mom has been using this, obviously, since I was a baby on me, over the years I kept using it and kept using it and I can’t live without it, you know, obviously, it’s just something that I’ve grown up with and especially this one has been there for me forever and will always be there.”

On how he incorporates the baby oil in his regular skincare routine, the pro footballer said:

“I use it on my face, and I use it sometimes in the body, and it smells nice as well.”

A hypoallergenic and paraben-free formula designed for babies, this skin oil is mild, fast-absorbing, and safe for use on dry and sensitive baby skin. With a pH-neutral formula and ingredients like chamomile flower extract, soya oil, and vitamin E, it claims to soothe and moisturize the skin.

Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream ($42)

In the same GQ Sports video, Virgil van Djik shared another go-to product for smooth and moisturized skin.

“You have to make sure you keep your body hydrated, keep your body smell nice, and obviously don’t get dry skin. So, in order to do that, I’m using the Coco Cabana Cream for the legs, for the body.”

Talking about incorporating the moisturizing cream into his routine, the Dutch football star said:

“I try to use this after the shower, of course, for example, if we train late, just before training [it] makes sure your legs are moisturized.”

An oil-in-water body cream formula, it’s supposed to soothe and hydrate the skin to keep it soft and bouncy. With the natural humectant CocoSugar Blend as well as coconut oil and cupuacu butter, using this product can help boost skin hydrating and support its natural elasticity.

It has a warm and sweet gourmand scent as well, which features notes of coconut cream, toasted praline, and tropical orchids.

These are two of Liverpool’s football player Virgil van Dijk’s body care essentials, which are both hydrating and moisturizing products for the skin. Skincare seekers looking for Virgil van Dijk-approved products for smooth, moisturized skin can get these items at the aforementioned prices online in stores like Amazon and Kohl’s.

