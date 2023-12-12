What is Bubble Skincare and where can I buy it? Usage, suitability, and other details explored

Bubble Skincare has been all the rage on TikTok lately. The brand was launched in November 2020 to "help you deal with the small stuff so you can put your best face forward." It is a skincare brand for young skin and the first of its kind. The products are formulated with non-toxic, science-driven, and plant-based ingredients.

The best aspect of the Bubble Skincare line is its affordability. The brand focuses on introducing products that help with sensitive and acne-prone skin. Moreover, it is also dermatologist-formulated formulated, free of fragrances, silicones, parabens and artificial colors. After putting it to the test, our team curated an honest review of the product. Their products are available on their official website.

The brand's main idea is skin positivity while creating effective and fun products that go easy on the pocket. Besides the formulation, Bubble Skincare has made it their aim to offer skincare products for the youth while keeping their tight budgets in mind.

Their official page reads:

“We searched for amazing products made specifically for youthful skin and found…nothing. Now, we’re shaking up the facing aisle with dermatologist-developed scientific skincare that’s made of nature and formulated to deliver face-changing results.”

About Bubble Skincare popular products usage, suitability, and other details explored

Testing new skincare lines can be skeptical but rewarding in most cases. Bubble Skincare is no different, our research indicates most of this skincare line to be effective. Here’s some insight on a few products from the brand.

1. Deep Dive Exfoliating Mask

The Deep Dive Exfoliating Mask from the brand can be a little stingy at first, but the fruit AHAs, azelaic acid, and willow-bark extract help clear dead cells from the skin's surface, giving a fresh glow. It is best recommended to include this exfoliant in the nighttime routine. It is perfect for anyone looking for a mild chemical exfoliant.

2. Super Clean Acne Treating Serum

Regarding products for acne, the Bubble Skincare Super Clean Acne Treating Serum is the way to treat sensitive and acne-prone skin. Salicylic acid and willow bark extract help exfoliate the skin while the squalene, colloidal oatmeal, and neem-seed oil hydrate and soothe the skin. It is available for $17.

3. Float On Soothing Face Oil

The Float On Soothing Face Oil can be your holy grail for the glowy effect. It is packed with the goodness of safflower seed oil and has a lightweight texture that gets absorbed in the skin quickly without leaving a greasy finish. It is a great product to add to the nighttime skincare regime. It is available in The Re-Set and is priced at $32.

4. OVER NIGHT Hydrating Sleep Mask

The OVER NIGHT Hydrating Sleep Mask from Bubble Skincare offers extra hydration, leaving the skin smooth and bright without clogging pores. The maple sap in this product protects the skin barrier. Mandelic and Kojic acid mildly exfoliates for a bright and gleaming skin. It is priced at $20.

5. Break Even Balancing Toner

Break Even Balancing Toner is crafted for congested and dehydrated skin, effective from first use. It has effective ingredients like PCA and niacinamide that are known to enhance the skin texture. Green tea extract protects the skin, and the willow-bark extract exfoliates mildly. It is available in Bubble Skincare The Base Routine and is priced at $99.

Many people who grew up with acne might have to find refuge in a product that promised to help with the problem but mostly dried up the skin. Bubble Skincare is a blessing to such people.