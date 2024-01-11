What is the Coral nail trend? Exploring the trending shades to suit every skin tone

Coral nails are one of the few manicure colors that aren’t nude, yet they manage to flatter every skin tone. Coral nails top the list of shades that fit the memo when one thinks of summer manicures or rather manicures that exude summer energy.

Also known as a saturated sunset hue color range, coral nails are frequently spotted in spring and summer runway collections and are a mood-boosting shade range that brightens up outfits and the overall look.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Florence Pugh are often seen sporting coral shades for their manicures. Since it is a bright and poppy shade, which has the ability to come across as subtle at the same time, coral nails are a safe bet to pair with glamorous and formal outfits.

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer Mirage, OPI Coral-ing Your Spirit Animal, and more: Coral nail shades that flatter every skin tone explored

There is a variety of coral nail shades in the market that differ according to the pigment and saturation, giving beauty enthusiasts multiple coral shade choices for their manicures.

1) OPI Infinite Shine in Coral-ing Your Spirit Animal ($14.49)

OPI is known for its varied shade range comprising the best nude and coral shades like the tan-coral shade Coral-ing Your Spirit Animal. The brand calls it a springtime glow shade, which can warm up any look.

The nail polish is a three-step long-lasting formulation that offers a gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. OPI suggests that the nail polish be paired with the brand’s Infinite Shine Gloss and Infinite Shine Primer for longevity.

2) ELLA + MILA Nail Polish in Sunkissed ($10.50)

The optimal fusion between skin tint and orange, Ella + Mila’s nail polish in the shade Sunkissed offers a pastel sunset for the nails. The nail polish features an acetone-free formula that is vegan, chip-resistant, and quick-dry. The brand also has similar coral nail shades in “A Proposal” and “French Kiss”.

3) MiniLuxe 90210 Nail Polish ($14)

MiniLuxe’s nail polish in the shade 90210 is a hot coral red shade which features a vegan-friendly, gluten and cruelty-free formula that looks flattering on light and dark skin-toned beauties.

It is a dark shade of orange, which is on the pigmented coral end, and looks great paired with white and pastel-colored outfits.

4) Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Mirage ($30)

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in the shade Mirage (Image via dior.com)

The Dior Vernis nail lacquer is the first Dior nail lacquer formula infused with protective nail care action and floral extract. The shade Mirage is an ultra-shiny manicure shade described as “a solar coral” by the brand.

The Dior Vernis nail lacquer is infused with pistachio and peony extracts that add to the pigment and enhance the look of a coral manicure.

5) Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Malibu Peach ($7.45)

A light coral nail shade, Sally Hansen’s Malibu Peach is a chip-resistant nail polish which doesn’t require UV light to set or dry.

The formulation is ideal for an at-home manicure and renders salon-quality results with a manicure that lasts up to eight days.

Coral nail manicure inspos for beauty enthusiasts

Ombre Coral manicure

This dual-shaded manicure is perfect for people who love their nudes and pastels but want a pop of color to their nails.

Coral Floral manicure

Perfect for spring and summer, this manicure involves creating dainty florals on a nail or two using a white nail shade, while the other nails are painted coral. A creative take on the same involves painting the base of the floral nails in a different color.

Coral Flames manicure

One can either opt for a checkered or flame design manicure paired with a coral shade to elevate the coral manicure.

Flattering for all skin tones and well-suited for every outfit and occasion, coral shades are evergreen and will continue to trend among beauty enthusiasts.