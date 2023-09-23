What is the 'crying girl' makeup trend? How to achieve the look initiated during London Fashion Week SS24 

Zoe Kim Kenealy, the curator of the 'crying girl' makeup trend in 2022, witnessed this makeover in London Fashion Week SS24. Initially, Kenealy demonstrated this outward makeup using the barest of makeup items, like shimmery lip gloss, heavy blushes, and a color palette to highlight the facial contours and etch out red-hued eyes, ears, nose, and cheeks.

Later, during the LFW SS24, Isamaya Ffrench created this 'crying girl' makeup look for the big comeback show of Ashley Williams. Calling it perfect for the 'unstable girlies,' Ffrench followed the footsteps of Zoe Kim by using glittered eyeshadow to cater to the glistening effect on the eyelids. To make the eyes sorrow-looking, she incorporated the dewy eye-gloss.

Further details about the 'crying girl' makeup strand

Beauty lovers are speechless by this cosmetics trend, which was introduced in 2022 and was served up by Ffrench during the London Fashion Show SS24.

The radical vulnerability is portrayed in the' crying girl' makeup because of GenZ's openness surrounding mental health issues. From varied celebs to singers, social media influencers were seen vocal about their mental instability. Further, this 'crying girl' makeup trend is so realistic and ingenious their followers could not resist praising this art. Explaining about the 'crying girl' makeup trend, Isamaya Ffrench stated,

"Red under the eyes with some little fake tears to make them look weepy."

With this specific makeover, Ffrench wanted to show the amount of despair and dismay about the world.

Check out some significant snippets about this 'crying girl' makeup trend and the means of achieving this look, as initiated during LFW SS24.

Understanding the 'crying girl' makeup

The crying girl makeover focuses on achieving a delicate and vulnerable appearance, evoking the imagery of tear-stained faces. This trend seeks to capture the genuineness of an emotional face and the oozing of exquisite beauty that comes with shedding tears.

The crying girl makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zoe Kim Kenealy has taken this concept in her 'crying girl' makeup to highlight facial vulnerability and sensitivity with a few creative touches. This particular cosmetic trend, as seen in Ffrench's LFW SS24 beauty looks, concentrates on creating the effect of tear tracks, smudged mascara, and a dewy, flushed face.

Readying the canvas

A beauty enthusiast should initiate with a clean face to get this look. Then, a moisturizer is applied to moisten the facial skin layers. Follow up by primer application to even out the skin tone and extend the makeup wear time.

Tear Tracks and smudged mascara

Waterproof eyeliner or gel eyeliner in color comparable to the tears will do the trick for creating those unforgettable tear ducts. Draw a gentle line from the inside of the eyes to the cheek to indicate the path of the tears.

To achieve a more natural look, keep the lines slightly soft and smudged—follow up by using mascara to make the eyelashes look voluminous. Then, for a smoky-eye facial appearance, apply mascara and lightly smudge it with a clean mascara wand or a small brush.

Dewy and flushed complexion

Crying girl makeup calls for a dewy, flushed facial complexion. This may be achieved with a weightless, luminous foundation or a tinted moisturizer.

The dewy flushed complexion of this makeup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mix it all over the face with a makeup blender to give a natural look. Apply cream blush in a pale pink hue or peach tone on the apples of the cheeks to give out a healthy glow. Blend it outwards towards the temple for a fresh and vibrant appearance.

Simple steps to achieve the 'crying girl' makeup

To make the 'crying girl' makeup process more simple, here is the step-by-step guide to achieve this dramatic look:

Clean and moisturize the face to form a smooth canvas for this makeover.

Use a foundation shade matching the skin tone to even out the facial complexion and create a flawless base.

Use a dark eyeshadow shade to the eyelids, blending it towards the temples to form a smoky effect.

Apply a water-proof black eyeliner on the upper lash line, stretching it slightly past the outer corner of the eye for a winged effect. Smudge the liner to buffer the eye-look.

Coat the lashes with a volumizing mascara to make them voluminous.

Use a black eyeshadow or eyeliner pencil to mark tear streaks down the cheeks. Begin from the outer eye corner and follow the cheekbone curve.

Using a small brush or the fingertips, gently merge the tear streaks to form a soft, smudged effect.

Use a shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter on the inner eye corners and along the tear streaks to make them pop and appear more lifelike.

Choose a nude or pale pink lip tint to keep the focus on the eyes. Apply a subtle blush to the apples of the cheeks for a healthful flush.

Use a setting spray to lock this makeover and keep the tears from smudging.

This look has already created an uproar in the makeup domain, especially after its illustration on the LFW SS24 runways.

LFW SS24 'Crying girl makeup' by Ffrench (Image via Sportskeeda)

All courtesy of Zoe Kim Kenealy and her innovative ideas, this Ffrench's 'crying girl' makeup during LFW SS24 is worth adding to any beauty seeker's holiday makeup staple or expressing her sadness online.