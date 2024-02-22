What is dandruff and how to treat it? Guide to treat the hair problem explored

One of the most common hair problems these days is dandruff. Most people believe this hair problem can be treated with nourishing scalp oiling and shampoo. It is mainly because they think this hair problem is caused by a dry scalp, which is only partly true as there is more.

In medical terms, it is a chronic skin condition known as seborrheic dermatitis. It can occur in a mild form or be a severe case for a few. This hair condition is mainly caused by Malassezia, a skin fungus that irritates the scalp's sebaceous glands, leading to scaly rashes.

However, unlike it sounds, treating this scalp condition with some help from professionals and a little knowledge is not difficult. Let's explore how to treat mild and severe dandruff cases.

Treatment options for regular or mild dandruff

One of the biggest myths about treating flaky hair is deep hair oiling with coconut oil or, in this case, oil. While deep scalp oiling has many benefits for hair, treating this hair problem with only oiling would be a mistake.

To treat seborrheic dermatitis efficiently, people need a good clarifying shampoo that contains ingredients like ketoconazole and salicylic acid. There are many over-the-counter shampoos available for seborrheic dermatitis. Various high-end skincare and haircare brands also offer suitable products for treating this hair problem.

Sportskeeda has curated a simple list that includes some of the best anti-dandruff shampoos to handle this hair problem gently.

1) Neutrogena T/Gel

Neutrogena T/Gel is a therapeutic anti-dandruff shampoo that can help with scalp itching and flaking. It contains 0.5% coal tar that helps reduce skin scaling and prevents skin cell overgrowth, leading to dandruff. It is affordable and available for $ purchase on the brand's website for $6.99.

2) Nizoral A-D

Nizoral A-D is an over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoo that contains ketoconazole, the best antifungal ingredient. It has 2% ketoconazole, which effectively cleans the scalp. It is available on Amazon for $12.

3) Oribe Serene Scalp Shampoo

It is a luxury treatment shampoo to treat dry and flaky scalp. This shampoo contains salicylic acid and caffeine that remove dead skin cells and gently exfoliate the scalp. This product is available for $52 on the brand's official website.

4) Kerastase Scalp Renewal Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

The key ingredient of this hair treatment is salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates the scalp and removes dirt and flakiness. It is a pre-shampoo option that prepares the hair to absorb any healthy ingredients applied after it. It is available on Kerastase's website for $49.

5) Ouai Shampoo

It is also an incredible 2% salicylic acid shampoo suitable for sensitive scalps. This Ouai shampoo is very lightweight and removes any excess dirt, build-up scalp sebum, and dead skin cells. The product is available for $38 on Ouai's website.

6) Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

This shampoo is very effective for handling hair problems, including itchy and flaky scalp. This product contains rosemary oil, menthol, salicylic acid, and ginger extract. All these ingredients are super healthy for hair. The shampoo is available on Sachajuan's official website for $17.

Tips:

Always apply anti-dandruff shampoos on wet hair

Make sure to leave it for 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse off properly

Do not use these clarifying shampoos for more than once or twice a week

What about people with severe dandruff problems?

People suffering from extreme seborrheic dermatitis might not get many benefits or expected results from using the mentioned products. In this case, they should immediately consult a professional as they need prescription-strength medication.

Topical medications like fluocinolone (Capex), pimecrolimus (Elidel), and tacrolimus (Protopic) can be helpful. However, to get these, it is essential to talk with a doctor first and then purchase the medications as required.