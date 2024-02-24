What is the difference between hair dyes and hair bleach?

Hair dyes and hair bleach are the main products in the multibillion-dollar hair color market. Like the term hair color, people tend to think hair dyes and hair bleach are interchangeable and are the same product.

However, there are a few basic distinctions between dying and bleaching one's hair, including the method, outcome, and impact on one's hair. Bleaching is important for people wanting to switch up the color of their tresses different from their natural hair color.

The major difference between dye and hair bleach is that bleaching breaks down the pigment of one's natural hair color allowing other colors to show up on application. In contrast, hair colors only coat the hair with a shade.

What is hair bleach?

Hair bleach is a substance that strips the natural hair color, changing it to a lighter shade, usually blonde. This allows people with darker hair to experiment with light hair colors as the bleaching agent strips the melanin from the hair making it appear lighter.

What are the pros and cons of bleaching the hair?

Hair bleach has its own set of positives and negatives.

Pros:

The color applied on bleached hair stays put for a long period and shows up just as desired. For instance, coating black hair with blue hair color will not show up as beautifully as blue would on bleached hair for it offers a light base.

Bleaching the hair makes the hair appear thick and fuller owing to the procedure of opening up the hair shafts.

Cons:

On the contrary, once hair grows out, the need for bleaching the extensions arises if one wants to maintain hair color uniformly.

Hair bleach opens up the hair cuticles and makes them weaker. Hence, it can have a damaging impact on hair in the long term.

What are hair dyes?

Unlike bleaching, hair dyes are available in temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent formulations. Hair dyes are usually used for covering up the greys or imparting a darker color to the tips of the hair.

What are the pros and cons of dyeing the hair?

Apart from having multiple formulations and colors to choose from, hair dyes have pros and cons of their own.

Pros:

Since hair dyes have temporary formulations available, they offer the flexibility of experimenting with multiple hair shades.

Hair dyes can switch up one's appearance and offer a youthful look.

In some cases dyeing the hair smoothens the frizz and also imparts shine to the hair.

Cons:

On the flip side, dyes can be an expensive affair as they need constant touching up.

Dyeing the hair can break down the hair's protective proteins resulting in brittle and dry hair.

Takeaways of hair bleach vs hair dyes

Bleaching is a long-term hair-altering procedure that changes the hair color to a blonde or light yellow shade by altering the pigment which gives the hair its natural color. Unlike hair dyes, bleaches are not available in temporary or semi-permanent formulations.

Hair dyes on the other hand come in various shades and allow one to experiment without undergoing as much hair damage as bleaching. The basic difference between the two is, that hair dyes impart color to the hair while bleaching strips the color of hair for another color to show up.