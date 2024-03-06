What is dip manicure? Steps and styles of the trending manicure explored

Dip manicures are one of the most popular nail trends at the moment. While gel manicures require a UV or LED lamp to dry the nail polish, dip manicure brings a "No-UV-Light Miracle."

Dip manicures assure long-lasting nail enhancement and the process is quite easy. Here's a breakdown of the steps involved in doing dip manicure, and the various styles one can try.

What is a Dip Manicure?

Although we have moved from air-drying and frantically fanning our hands to get nail polish dry, we still need to put our fingertips inside a UV or LED lamp to dry gel polish. To avoid that, dip manicure has brought a perfect solution.

Dip manicure is a revolutionary nail technique that promises durability and a riot of colors and doesn't involve playing with potential UV harm. It's essentially a nail grooming method.

Instead of painting your nails with liquid polish in this manicure, you dip them into a pigmented powder, layer by layer, until your nail tech deems them perfect. This technique ensures that the nail polish does not chip instantly and stays intact for up to 2 to 3 weeks.

Steps to Achieve Dip Manicure: A Journey

1) Prep Work

Like any great masterpiece, it starts with a clean canvas. Nails are cleaned, shaped, and buffed to ensure they're ready for transformation. Having a clean nail bed assures the long-lasting effect of this manicure.

2) Base Application

A base coat is applied – consider it the primer for your nails. It is also important to prevent the aging of nails. The base coat can be of any color of one's choice.

3) First Dip

The nails are then dipped into a pot or a container of colored powder. The first dip is necessary. Due to the stickiness of the base coat, the dip powder latches onto the nail and stays put until brushed off in the next step.

4) Brushing off the excess

After the first dip, the excess powder is brushed off. The nail technician will repeat this process to ensure your nails have an even coat.

5) Sealing the dip powder

A sealant is applied over the powder. This locks in the color. If any buffing is required, the nail technician lightly buffs to smooth the entire nail.

6) Final steps

After the sealant, nails are buffed and also filed. A glossy top coat is then applied to the nails. One can also choose a matte top coat depending on personal preference.

Trending Manicures

Dip manicures come in various colors and finishes, from matte to glitter. Take a look at some of the best options below.

1) Ombre Nails

Ombre nails are a blend of two shades. Both shades blend into one another. This gives a proper look like that of a sunset.

2) Glitter Dips

Ideal for a party look, glitter nails come in various forms like shimmer or disco glitter, which reflect different colors. One can also opt for chrome shades for a unicorn-looking finish.

3) Matte Finish

This finish is opposite to that of glossy. It's more like a velvet finish for nails. Matte finish can be achieved either with the help of dip powders or through the use of a top coat.

4) Neon Colors

Neon is a maximal nail choice for those who love a flashy pop of color. Depending on your personal preference, any shade of neon, highlighter-like shade can be used for a dip manicure.

5) French Tips with a Twist

Classic French tips are usually done in white color. But one can experiment with bold colors or even glitter. Another option is to get the aesthetic look of jelly nails with dip powders.

A dip manicure is not just a nail trend or a basic manicure; it's a lifestyle choice for those who prefer their beauty routines to be a blend of durability and style. Unlike traditional gel manicures that can chip easily, dip powders can last up to four weeks.