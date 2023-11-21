e.l.f Beauty is launching e.l.f UP!, a Roblox game, to help the younger generation strengthen their entrepreneurship skills. In the Roblox game, players can custom-build their own dream startups and learn key entrepreneurial skills of financial literacy and raising awareness via gamified experiences.

The Big Mood, which is a recording studio, and Holy Hydration!, which is an underwater sea life charity and animal rescue, are two of the many business tycoon gameplay experiences that were inspired by e.l.f Beauty's flagship products.

According to Roblox’s latest data, 67% of its users are under the age of 16 with 70.2 million daily active users who collectively spent about 16 billion hours on the platform. This is the outcome of the third quarter of this year as per Roblox’s financial report released on November 8, 2023.

Roblox creators like Its Funneh, The Crew, and Lana Rae will promote the immersive e.l.f Beauty game on Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

e.l.f Beauty’s Roblox experience aims to gamify dry subject matters in the entrepreneurial arena for Gen Z

Roblox has a strong chokehold on Gen Z and Gen Alpha which makes the platform ideal for reaching a huge audience. This is one of the main reasons beauty brands are collaborating with platforms of the metaverse making these brand partnerships an effective and successful marketing tactic.

In order to entice more Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha users to play in the new Roblox space, e.l.f beauty is giving away one million user-generated content items (UGC) that are equivalent to virtual merchandise that users can collect in the world of Roblox.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f Beauty commented on the brand’s entry into the Roblox arena stating:

“Our community has been asking for us to be on Roblox. It’s part of our journey to disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. We did it first on TikTok with e.l.f. Yeah, then on Twitch with e.l.f. You, and e.l.f. UP! on Roblox will be no different."

She continued:

"This time we are able to create an experience where our community can follow their entrepreneurial dreams and empower the next generation of changemakers who flourish in these digital economies.”

e.l.f Beauty’s Roblox game. called e.l.f UP!, is all about building confidence and entrepreneurial skills. It is designed to help young players develop the soft and hard skills required to avail of jobs in the market. The e.l.f x Roblox initiative is supported by BazaarVoice’s statistic that states 62% of Gen Z intend to become or already are entrepreneurs.

The beauty brand’s Roblox game allows players to create their own start-up businesses reflective of personal values via a series of interactive game levels. The main focus of the game lies on personalization and self-expression with the added benefit of allowing players to explore games inspired by the beauty brand’s hero products.

After launch, there will be additional regions inspired by new product launches and launches, a multilingual rollout, new game mechanics, a pet adoption center where users may adopt animals to accompany them on their adventure, and more.

e.l.f Beauty’s Roblox endeavor has added the beauty brand to the list of cosmetic brands such as Essence Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty which launched their own Roblox games this year (2023). Additionally, brands such as Urban Decay, Nars, Gucci Beauty, and Givenchy Beauty have been prominent players in the Roblox x Beauty category since 2022.