What is Ectoin? Everything to know about Niacinamide’s replacement

Every few months a skincare ingredient acquires its position as the new “It” ingredient and this time around it's Ectoin. In recent years, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid have had major breakthrough moments and are now a part of most skincare formulations. Even these ingredients went through the buzz phase, only to become staples in every beauty enthusiast’s skincare regime.

Lately, Ectoin has been touted as the must-try and must-have active ingredient in skincare product formulations. Despite being around in the consciousness of the chemistry arena for decades, beauty brands have picked up the active ingredient in product formulations and are boasting of their new discovery as a marketing tactic. Before getting to the sudden proliferation of the active ingredient, it is important to know what Ectoin is.

Discovered in 1985, Ectoin is an amino acid that is found within and is derived from several types of bacteria. In this case, don’t imagine diseases causing bacteria but friendly ones. Shereene Idriss, MD, board-certified dermatologist states that the amino acid is an extremolyte that helps protect the cellular integrity of the skin in extreme weather conditions. These extreme weather conditions include irradiation, salinity, temperature and pH changes.

Skincare benefits of Ectoin and how to incorporate the new active into the skincare routine explored

Ectoin is a small molecule that readily binds with water molecules to create complexes. These complexes surround cells, proteins, enzymes, and other biomolecules by forming protective, stabilizing, and nourishing hydration shells around them.

The amino acid is a multi-tasking skincare ingredient, however, its best ability is to protect. The amino acid functions to provide a protective shield for the skin and protects the skin against external stressors. It also offers protection against pollution and blue light radiation. However, it isn’t only the computer screen against which Ectoin defends the skin, it also offers UVA/UVB and visible light protection on a cellular level, improving existing skin damage.

However, the new skincare ingredient is not a replacement for sunscreen as it doesn’t possess an active UV filter, hence it loses credibility as an SPF. Currently, the FDA recognizes 16 mineral and chemical filters active active sunscreen ingredients and ectoin isn’t one of them.

In addition to protecting the skin, the amino acid has been associated with improving the skin’s barrier, transepidermal water loss reduction, and improving the skin’s elasticity. It offers the benefit of multiple skincare ingredients in one as it is a natural moisture binder and is effective in smoothening rough, scaly skin.

The new skincare active also works on fine lines and wrinkles by offering long-term hydration which justifies why skincare brands are making it a part of multiple product formulations.

How to incorporate the amino acid into the skincare regime?

Just like the skincare brands welcoming the new skincare ingredient into their formulations, other ingredients and actives welcome the amino acid with open arms as well.

The new skincare ingredient enhances the impact of ingredients that share its benefits. The amino acid works well with moisturizing ingredients and humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid and barrier-strengthening ingredients like ceramides.

Apart from mixing well with most skincare ingredients and protecting the skin, the new skincare active also helps minimize the side effects of harsher ingredients as it works amazingly when paired with inflammation or redness-causing skincare ingredients like retinoids, AHAs, and BHAs.