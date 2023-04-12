What to expect from upcoming Sephora Spring Sale? Dates, top 5 Sephora Collection products, and more details explored

The Sephora Spring Sale is back and better than ever. It is that time of the year when one can stock up on their favorite beauty products and grab some items off their wishlist to experiment with. Sephora has a wide range of skin, hair, and wellness products, and one can grab them for a great deal at the Sephora Spring Sale.

The sale starts on April 14 and lasts until April 24, and beauty enthusiasts are loading their carts with their favorite beauty products.

When is the Sephora Spring Sale and how to get the best deals

The Sephora Spring Sale starts on April 14, 2023, and will end on April 24, 2023. Rouge members get to pick first, as the sale starts on April 14 for them. VIB and Insider members will get access to the sale on April 18. Beauty enthusiasts look forward to the Sephora Spring Sale because the promo codes are applicable to all beauty products.

The platform uses a tier system to determine the discount percentage, with Rouge members getting 20% off, VIB members getting 15% off, and Insider members getting 10% off. The good news is that joining the Sephora Beauty Insider rewards program is completely free, and you can do so at any time if you are not currently a member.

Along with these benefits, all the Beauty Insider members get the Sephora Collection products at a whopping 30% off, regardless of their tier, during the Sephora Spring Sale. This is applicable both online and in-store, so one can grab any Sephora Collection product at 30% off from their nearest Sephora store.

Top 5 Sephora Collection products worth grabbing during the Spring Sale

1) Long Lasting Eyeliner High Precision Brush

The Sephora Collection Long Lasting Eyeliner High Precision Brush is a liquid eyeliner with an ultra-precise applicator. The product is highly pigmented and lasts for a very long time. It is perfect for both full-glam and natural makeup looks with its ultra-fine bristles.

The product is currently available for $12 on the Sephora website.

2) 12-Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner

The Sephora Collection 12-Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner is available in 27 different shades with matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes. The product is highly pigmented and waterproof by nature. The formula is long-lasting, giving one at least 12 hours of wear.

The product is currently available for $11 on the Sephora website.

3) Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

The Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick has a wide range of colors for all skin tones and is available in 74 gorgeous shades. It has a creamy formula that is comfortable to wear and has a weightless feel to it. The product is transfer-proof and long-lasting, giving your lips full coverage throughout the day.

The product is currently available for $15 on the Sephora website.

4) Colorful Eyeshadow

The Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow is available in 73 shades of metallic, matte, glitter, and shimmer finish. The item is highly pigmented and comes as pressed powder. The brand advises applying matte, shimmer, and glitter colors with a brush. However, metallic shades are best applied using one's fingertips.

The product is currently available for $10 on the Sephora website.

5) Retractable Brow Pencil

The Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil is available in 12 gorgeous shades and has a waterproof formula. It gives one a natural-looking brow and has beautiful medium coverage. The ultra-fine tip allows one to create hair-like strokes and is perfect for filling in sparse eyebrows.

The product is currently available for $12 on the Sephora website.

All these makeup products will be available at 30% off on their website and also in their stores while the Sephora Spring Sale is on. So one can grab them at a great deal between April 14-April 24, 2023.

