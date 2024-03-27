What is the face slapping skincare technique?

Face slapping skincare technique is the new deep-rooted skincare hack. Going by the name of it, one might get scared and think of it as a technique of rebellion. But none of it is true. It is a bona fide ritual that enhances the firmness of the face and tightens the skin.

Originating from Thailand, the face slapping skincare technique is precisely what it sounds like – a series of brisk, somewhat forceful slaps to the face. This is a calculated method performed by trained professionals or, for the brave at heart, as a DIY method in the comfort of home (mirror pep talk not included).

Understanding the face slapping skincare technique

The face slapping skincare technique is also called the "Korean Slap Therapy" and involves a series of slaps, flicks, and pinches, each meticulously targeted at different areas of the face. The process is about applying just the right amount of force to awaken the skin without turning it into a battleground.

Practitioners of this happy-slap face technique swear by its benefits, claiming it's similar to a natural facelift. The idea is that the gentle (or not-so-gentle) slaps increase blood circulation, wake up sleepy collagen fibers, and encourage lymphatic drainage, leading to a brighter, tighter, and more youthful complexion.

The process of face slapping skincare technique

The face slapping technique for skincare involves gently tapping or slapping the face with your hands or using specialized tools like a jade roller or a gua sha tool. This skincare technique is believed to help improve circulation, stimulate lymphatic drainage, and promote the absorption of skincare products into the skin.

Here's how it's typically done:

1) Cleanse the Face

Start with a clean face to remove any makeup, dirt, or impurities.

2) Apply Skincare Products

Apply your skincare products, such as toner, serum, or moisturizer, onto your face and neck.

3) Begin Tapping or Slapping

Using your fingertips or the tool of your choice, gently tap or slap your face in an upward and outward motion. Start from the center of your face and work your way out towards the hairline, jawline, and neck. Be sure to use light pressure and avoid being too aggressive, especially around delicate areas like the eyes.

4) Repeat

Continue tapping or slapping for a few minutes, ensuring that you cover all areas of your face and neck.

5) Finish

Once you've completed the slapping and tapping, gently press your palms against your face to help further absorb any remaining product.

Drawbacks of the face slapping skincare technique

As with anything that sounds too quirky to be true, there's a fair share of skepticism. Critics argue that the benefits of the face slapping skincare technique can be achieved through less confrontational means, such as facial massages or jade rolling. Plus, there's the not-so-small matter of self-inflicted pain tolerance and the potential for bruising if done improperly.

If the idea of slapping oneself into a state of radiant beauty is appealing, then one might want to consider seeking a professional first. They can show the ropes, or in this case, the right way to deliver a skin-boosting slap. It's the face slapping skincare technique that requires finesse – a balance between being too gentle to make a difference and too enthusiastic to risk an actual bruise.

So, is face slapping the secret skincare technique we've all been waiting for, or is it a slap in the face to conventional beauty routines? The jury is still out, but one thing is clear: in the search for eternal youth, it seems almost any technique is worth trying at least once.