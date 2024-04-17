What are figure skating legend Johnny Weir’s beauty essentials?

American champion skater Johnny Weir is known to many as “figure skating’s force of nature,” with two Olympic medals to his credit. In addition, he holds numerous other sporting achievements, including three US National championships and two bronze medals from the Grand Prix Final.

The figure skating legend's beauty and style have garnered a lot of attention from fans in addition to his success on the ice, especially after he participated in TV commentary for Dancing with the Stars, Skating with the Stars, and Dancing on Ice. He retired from the sport in 2013.

During interviews with publications such as IPSY and Allure, Johnny Weir gave fans a glimpse into his routines and beauty essentials, including his go-to items from Cle de Peau Beaute.

Detailed look at figure skating legend Johnny Weir’s beauty essentials

As he shared with IPSY in 2021, Johnny Weir believes that “your beauty routine could be an armor to make you feel empowered despite being behind a mask.”

Here are some essentials featured in his beauty routine:

Cle de Peau Beaute skincare products

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Cle de Peau Beaute ($140)

Off the ice, Johnny Weir has been praised for his flawless complexion, so fans can’t help but get curious about his skincare essentials. In a conversation with IPSY, the two-time Olympian revealed his secret—a skincare routine featuring Cle de Peau Beaute products.

“I have used all Cle de Peau Beaute products for skincare and makeup for years. I start with my eye cream and serum, day cream with SPF, and a heavy night cream.”

On preserving his complexion, Weir said:

“Snow White is my beauty muse, so keeping myself out of the sun, eating healthy, and taking care of myself are also huge parts of me feeling and looking my best because let’s face it, we feel better when we feel pretty.”

His pick against UVA/UVB damage is Cle de Peau Beaute’s day cream with SPF, which is the UV Protective Cream with SPF 50+, priced at $140. This daily chemical sunscreen with a broad spectrum is supposed to provide the skin with 10-hour moisture retention, which improves the skin's texture.

Featuring the brand’s unique Skin-Empowering Illuminator, it has Japanese Pearl Shell extract, Platinum Golden Silk extract, theanine, and other skin-protecting ingredients.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm ($6.89)

On the makeup side, particularly in lip products, the figure skating legend prefers to keep it simple. In a conversation with Allure in 2018, he mentioned:

“I don’t wear lipstick because being me, there’s a really fine line between drag masculine, and feminine. I really like to blur all of those lines, but if I did the full lip and I had my mascara and hair, it's just too much—I like to take a step back.”

He also shared Burt’s Bees lip balm with IPSY as his go-to beauty staple. While his preferred lip balm flavor is undisclosed, the OG lip balm formula features beeswax and vitamin E that claim to provide the lips with 12 hours of moisture.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($15)

In a 2021 Instagram post, Johnny Weir shared his go-to face wash and secret to keeping his skin ready for winter. Describing CeraVe’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser, he mentioned in the caption:

“It keeps my face not only clean after long and busy days but hydrated too! Giving it the gold for my winter face was and getting Winter Skin Relief Day ready.”

A non-foaming facial wash, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is intended for removing dirt, makeup, and debris without stripping. It has hydrating and moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides and the formula is non-comedogenic.

From makeup to his routines on the ice, Johnny Weir’s beauty essentials are big on skincare and keeping things simple.

