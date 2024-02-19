What is Florida Water cologne? Uses and other details explored

Florida Water cologne is the American version of cologne water or Eau de Cologne. It has a very similar citrus base to Cologne Water. But there is a slight difference as Florida Water highlights sweet orange with spicy notes of clove and lavender, unlike original Cologne Water that emphasizes lemon and neroli.

Its formula also has notes of bergamot, cinnamon and rose, although the company has not revealed all the ingredients to keep the formula secret. It derives its name from the mythical Fountain of Youth, which is believed to be situated in Florida, as well as the floral nature of the fragrance. Florida Water is not only popular as a scent, but it is also valued for its refreshing and tonic nature.

Let's look at some of the interesting details of Florida water cologne and its various uses.

History of Florida Water cologne explored

As stated on Florida Water's official website, its current trademark holders are Lanman & Kemp Barclay and it was introduced by a New York City perfumer named Robert I. Murray back in 1808. In 1835, he was joined by Lanman and the firm became Murray & Lanman. The company went through a number of changes and became David T. Lanman and Co. Later, it was renamed Lanman & Kemp in 1861.

The company claims that Florida Water cologne, which is now sold under the name of Murray & Lanman, still uses the original formula of 1808 and even the label used today is just a slight variant of the original one. At a time when Victorian etiquette deemed strong perfumes as inappropriate and offensive for young women, Florida Water had the distinction of being a unisex cologne that was suitable for women too.

While people in all parts of the world use Florida Water, certain communities such as some Black Americans, Caribbean and Latin American communities have been ardent supporters of this cologne for a long time. When African captives were brought to the New World by European colonizers, the spiritual practices of these groups survived through all the oppression. Devotees of Hoodoo, Santeria, Ifa and others keep Florida Water as part of their spiritual tools.

The best and most convenient place to buy Florida Water is via its official website or Amazon. A 7.5 ounce plastic bottle of Murray & Lanman Florida Water costs $8.29 on Amazon.

What are the diverse uses of Florida Water cologne?

Different colognes by Murray and Lanman (Image via Florida Water)

Its origins can be traced back to the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries when Spanish alchemists created it as a fragrance for personal use. It became popular because of its pleasant scent and cooling properties. Florida Water cologne is scented water infused with natural ingredients such as rosemary, lavender, citrus, cinnamon, cloves, alcohol and water.

Florida Water can be used as a cologne to relieve tired feet with a massage and to take care of the skin.

It is also used as a disinfectant as well as a cleaner.

Since the 18th century, it has also been used for meditation, relaxation and energy cleansing.

Back in time, sachets were used for scenting linen and fresh flowers, while barbershops used it as a cologne and aftershave. It is mildly astringent, so it helps to close pores and acts as a disinfectant for nicks caused by shaving.

It could be used as a skin toner or body splash.

Earlier, it was popular as a eau de toilette and used to be added to bath water.

Florida Water is used as a scent refresher in households to wipe down kitchen counters and even for scenting laundry.

In many parts of the United States, Caribbean and Latin America, certain communities believe that the aroma and properties of all the herbs and extracts present in Florida Water have spiritual and magical properties. Thus, it can be used to attract positive energy.

Precautions to be taken while using Florida Water cologne

Florida Water cologne (Image via Amazon)

Florida Water cologne contains around 81 percent alcohol, which is pretty high. Keeping this in mind, it is essential to do a patch test on the skin to make sure that there are no adverse reactions. The inside of the wrist is a sensitive part of the skin, so the product can be tested there as well to check if it causes irritation. Moreover, a high content of alcohol can also be drying for the skin.

It also contains some artificial dyes which can cause skin irritation, especially for people who are acne-prone.

Florida Water cologne is extremely versatile and can be used in a myriad ways. The one thing that has stayed the same over the centuries is its distinct aroma. Fragrance trends change all the time but this cologne has stood the test of time. Its function has grown much beyond what it was initially intended for. Whether used as a personal fragrance, for spiritual purposes or for cleaning the house, its fragrance continues to live on.