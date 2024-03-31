What is the French Crop haircut? Guide to the trending hairdo

The timeless French crop haircut has witnessed a sudden resurgence, emerging as a leading trend among men in recent times. It emphasizes short and tapered sides, complemented by a slightly longer mane. Over the years, the hairstyle has undergone various changes, and adapted to men's preferences, and trends.

Originating in 1920, this French crop haircut has a rich history, which is rooted in the military crew. The haircut was initially introduced due to its low-maintenance flair. In modern days, it has become a preferred choice due to its polished and effortless look.

French crop haircut expained in detail

The quintessential French crop haircut features blunt and short sides at the back of the head, paired with slightly longer hair length at the front. Also, its sleek and polished appeal makes it a coveted hairstyle for men.

Unlike other haircuts, the French crop suits all face shapes. Additionally, it is versatile enough to complement any hair type, including straight, permed, or fine hair textures.

During an interview with Salon Magazine on November 15, 2023, the owner of Avalon Hair Salon, Hassan Nasser, shed light on this low-maintenance French crop haircut:

"Undoubtedly, the French crop has gained substantial popularity among clients. It offers a brilliant choice for individuals leading active lifestyles and seeking a stylish yet low-maintenance option that doesn’t compromise on making a statement."

Another hairstylist, Corey Bakon, who is based in Vancouver, believes that the popularity behind this haircut lies in its sharp lines and the textured top hair.

Characteristics of French crop hairstyle

In contemporary times, people look for haircuts that need minimal monitoring. However, to sustain the cut for a long time, it needs constant touchups. Highlighting this factor, Hassan Nasser told Salon magazine:

"The cut is heavily reliant on shape, which means clients will need constant touch-ups to maintain the shape and fresh look. Since the cut demands frequent visits to the salon or barbershop, this keeps clients returning regularly."

Another prominent characteristic of this hairstyle is its versatility. Expert hairdressers believe that they can get out of their comfort zone while working on this cut. It can be styled differently according to the client's face shape and preferences.

Styling tips for French crop hairdo

Fading part of the French crop haircut is the key section where professionals can show creativity, demanding clear blurriness at the side and bottom of the head. Moreover, long hair on the top leaves more room for styling.

People who are always in a rush and have less time to focus on their hairdos must opt for the classic iteration of this haircut with short sides. Textured fringes are suitable for those who have thin hair as it meticulously hides the scalp. On the other hand, individuals with curly hair can keep their top hair a little longer for a trendy look, as the wavy cut will bring the illusion of thicker hair.

